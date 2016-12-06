Arts

Gilbert Days reminds town that its beginnings are rooted in Western tradition

November 27th, 2016
Pony Express an exercise in patience during days of email

November 20th, 2016
Daisy blossoming with opportunities this year

November 10th, 2016

Business

Owner of new Gilbert gym for busy women strives to build more than just healthier bodies

December 6th, 2016
Gilbert Community Excellence Awards honor individuals

December 6th, 2016
Medical office building planned near Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

December 6th, 2016
Iced for Life marks successful first year of baking cakes

November 28th, 2016

Community

  • Waging a sweet war
    December 6th, 2016

    Waging a sweet war

    It’s the fifth annual Cupcake Wars at Greenfield Junior High in Gilbert, and the students are well armed with an array of sweet...Read more

Hale Centre Theatre owner reminisces about humble beginnings and success

December 6th, 2016
Heritage District improvements in the works

December 6th, 2016
Large Gilbert condo fire declared arson, person of interest sought

November 22nd, 2016
Goldwater Institute rips Gilbert’s Xavier deal as ‘betrayal’ of taxpayers

November 16th, 2016

Neighbors

Gilbert’s Native American Management Internship provides real-life work experience

December 6th, 2016
Art quilts mix fun and work for Vision Gallery’s exhibiting artist

December 6th, 2016
A few hours with Just Serve network can make a huge difference for others

November 28th, 2016
Gilbert Historical Museum features new workshops and programs that will appeal to all ages.

November 28th, 2016

Opinion

Thankful for collaboration to end homelessness

November 23rd, 2016
We need strong leadership to address upcoming challenges

November 13th, 2016

Youth

Gilbert High senior selected for U.S. Army All-American Marching Band

December 6th, 2016
Williams Field senior selected to U.S. Army All-American football team

December 6th, 2016
Great Hearts student achieves perfect ACT score

December 6th, 2016
Local educators among Arizona Charter Schools Association’s award winners

November 25th, 2016

