The Marvelous Wonderettes, featuring toe-tapping songs from the 1950s and 1960s, is showing at Hale Centre Theatre in Gilbert through April 18.

The smash off-Broadway hit takes viewers to 1958, when a so-called “girl group” is called on to perform at its high school prom after the lead singer of the boys glee club is caught smoking, a big no-no at Springfield High School.

The Wonderettes perform classic favorites, including “Mr. Sandman,” “Lollipop,” “Wedding Bell Blues,” “Dream Lover,” “Stupid Cupid,” “Sincerely,” “It’s My Party (and I’ll Cry if I Want To),” “Son of a Preacher Man,” and “RESPECT.”

The Hale cast features Rebecca Bryce performing the role of Cindy Lou, Gina Kim as Missy, Jessie Jo Pauley as Suzy and Melissa Van Slyke singing the role of Betty Jean.

A live band performs at every show—music director Lincoln Wright performs at the piano, Michael Furedy is on drums, Tim Paul Fiscus plays keyboards and Stephen Tessier is on bass.

The Marvelous Wonderettes is directed and choreographed by ariZoni Award-winner Cambrian James, while fellow ariZoni Award winner Lincoln Wright is music director. The show, written by Roger Bean, ran in Los Angeles for two years and in New York for more than a year. The Hale presented Bean’s hilarious Andrews Brothers a year ago.

Wonderettes plays through April 18 on Monday and Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. Tickets are $18 for children, $22 for students and $30 for adults. Hale Centre Theatre is at 50 W. Page Avenue in Gilbert’s Heritage District. For tickets, call 480-497-1181 or visit haletheatrearizona.com.