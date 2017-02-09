CCA—Chandler Center for the Arts

250 N. Arizona Ave., Chandler

Tickets: 480-782-2680, chandlercenter.org

HCPA—Higley Center for the Performing Arts

4132 E. Pecos Rd., Gilbert

Tickets: 480-279-7194, higleycenter.org

HCT—Hale Centre Theatre

50 W. Page Ave., Gilbert

Tickets: 480-497-1181, haletheatrearisona.com

MAC—Mesa Arts Center

One E. Main St., Mesa

Tickets: 480-644-6500, mesaartscenter.com

SCPA—Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

7380 E. Second St., Scottsdale

Tickets: 480-499-8587, scottsdaleperformingarts.org

WHP—Wild Horse Pass Hotel and Casino

5040 Wild Horse Pass Blvd., Chandler

Tickets: 800-946-4452, www.wingilariver.com/wild-horse-pass

On Stage

Is He Dead?, Wednesday, Feb. 1 to Saturday, Feb. 11, HCT. Based on a Mark Twain story, this hilarious Broadway play sees a French artist fake his own death to increase the worth of his paintings. However, things get really crazy when he returns and pretends to be his own sister.

Neil Sedaka, Friday, Feb. 3, MAC. He started as a teen pop sensation in the ’50s and only grew more popular as the decades passed. Now singer, songwriter, composer, pianist and author Neil Sedaka will bring that vast musical history to the Valley stage backed by the Phoenix Symphony.

Chinese New Year Show, Saturday, Feb. 4, CCA. Eastern Art Academy presents a Chinese New Year show that offers traditional Chinese song and dance, instruments and martial arts demonstrations, plus some western offerings.

Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, Saturday, Feb. 4, MAC. The Acting Company presents Shakespeare’s tragic tale of the famous Roman emperor, his rise to political power and his eventual betrayal by his closest friends.

One Great Night of Folk Music, Sunday, Feb. 5, HCPA. For the 8th year running, three Arizona folk music acts join to present a night of great entertainment. This year the lineup will be Linda Bilque, Three-Legged Dog, and JC and Laney.

The Marvelous Wonderettes, Mondays and Tuesdays, Feb. 6-April 18, HCT. Journey back to 1958 and follow four girls as they attend the Springfield High School prom. Learn about their lives through more than 30 hit songs from the ’50s and ’60s, including “Lollpop,” “Dream Lover” and “Lipstick on Your Collar.”

A GENTRI Valentine, Saturday, Feb. 11, CCA. This unique “Cinematic Pop” group blends popular love songs and orchestra accompaniment to create a special Valentine’s concert.

Rhythm of the Dance, Sunday, Feb. 12, CCA. Get swept off to Ireland at this presentation of contemporary and ancient Celtic music, song and dance. It features a live band, three tenors and 22 dancers.

Swingsational, Sunday, Feb. 12, MAC. The Salt River Brass presents the music of the Big Band era, including the work of Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller and Woody Herman. You won’t want to miss this swing extravaganza.

Youth Symphony of the Southwest, Monday, Feb. 13, MAC. Join the youth-oriented community ensemble for a free concert that presents Elgar’s “Concerto for Cello” and Berlioz’s “Roman Carnival Overture.”

Valentine’s Date Concert: Jason Lyle Black, Tuesday, Feb. 14, HCPA. Known as “The Backwards Piano Man,” Jason Lyle Black garners millions of views on his YouTube videos, top spots on iTunes, and critical praise for his original work and arrangements of popular music.

Navah Perlman, Thursday, Feb. 16, MAC. The daughter of world-famous violin virtuoso Itzahk Perlman, Navah Perlman brings her impressive musical background to the stage in a piano concert you won’t soon forget.

Thoroughly Modern Millie, Wednesdays-Saturdays, Feb. 16-April 1, HCT. The beloved Broadway musical about a woman in the 1920s who takes a job in an effort to marry the boss’s son arrives with dazzling dance, hit songs and plenty of fun.

WAR, Saturday, Feb. 18, CCA. Started in 1969, this band boasts more than 50 million albums sold. You might know their hits “Low Rider,” “Don’t Let No One Get You Down and “Why Can’t We Be Friends?” They’ll play those and other favorites from their decades of hits.

Shaolin Warriors: The Legend Continues, Tuesday, Feb. 21, MAC. More than 20 Kung Fu masters take the stage in this choreographed stage production that displays their amazing physical and mental discipline. You will be in awe of their martial-arts skills in hand-to-hand and weapon combat.

Pump Boys and Dinettes, Saturday, Feb. 25, CCA. Pause your journey at a little stop on Highway 57 with a pump station, a diner and plenty of fun country-style music and dance. Hear songs like “Drink’ Shoes,” Farmer Tan,” and “The Night Dolly Parton Was Almost Mine.”

The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra, Sunday, Feb. 26, CCA. Although Glenn Miller’s life and music career was tragically cut short during World War II, his legacy and sound live on. Hear more than 40 Big Band and Swing hits, including “In The Mood” and “Chattanooga Choo Choo.”

Experience Hendrix Tour, Tuesday, Feb. 28, MAC. A collection of amazing guitarists, including Billy Cox, Jonny Lang, Dweezil Zappa and Chris Layton pay tribute to one of the greatest: Jimmy Hendrix. See why it’s called the “Guitar Event Of The Year.”