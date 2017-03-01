By a Staff Writer

Gilbert Christian Schools is constructing a $11.25 million elementary and middle school campus at Greenfield and Ryan roads in Gilbert.

The 56,000 square-feet school, to open in July, consists of four buildings sprawled on nearly nine acres.

The construction will be financed by FirstBank, one of the nation’s largest privately held banks.

Gilbert Christian Schools currently operates a K-8 campus and a high school, which will remain in their current locations. The K-8 grade school is located in Agritopa, at Ray and Higley roads, and the high school is at Ray and Recker roads.

“We are so excited to open an additional elementary and middle school campus just a few minutes south of our current location, and welcome more students, parents and staff to join our wonderful learning community,” stated Jim Desmarchais of Gilbert Christian Schools, in a news release. “Our student population has simply outgrown our current space, which is a very fortunate problem to have.”

The new campus will accommodate significantly more students and lessen the current waiting list, the release further stated.

“We’re thrilled that we could partner with Gilbert Christian Schools to help create a new, state-of-the-art campus for the next generation of students and faculty,” stated Joel Johnson, East Valley President of FirstBank. “It’s very exciting to watch our community grow and thrive, and we are so happy to assist in funding this construction.”