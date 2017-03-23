By GSN Staff

Phase 2 of the Park Lucero industrial building is complete and available for leasing, developers Trammel Crow Company and partner Artis REIT have announced.

The 131,796 square-feet building is part of a four-phase, Class A industrial park featuring a combination of buildings.

When completed, Park Lucero will consist of nearly 600,000 square feet of industrial space in six buildings. The project is located on 48 acres at the northwest corner of Mustang Drive and Germann Road near the Gilbert/Chandler border.

Phase 2 is situated adjacent to Phase 1 (completed in 2015) and Phase 3 (currently under construction), and fronts along the Santan Freeway (Loop 202) and has significant freeway visibility.

“Continuing the momentum we have established with Phase 1 and Phase 3, both of which are 100 percent leased, we are excited to deliver yet another best-in-class industrial building to the Park Lucero development,” stated Cathy Thuringer, principal with Trammel Crow’s Phoenix Business Unit.

“We are confident tenants will continue to be attracted to this business park due to its location in the fast-growing Southeast Valley, access to major highways and proximity to more than 1 million square feet of retail amenities,” she added.

Western Alliance Bank is the project lender. Butler Design Group of Phoenix served as lead architect and D.L. Withers Construction served as general contractor. The team of Pat Harlan, Steve Sayre and Steve Larsen of JLL handles the leasing and marketing for Park Lucero.

Details: parklucero.com.