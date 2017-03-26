The San Tan Orchestra is hosting a chamber concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 9, at 440 S. Brett St. in Gilbert. Tickets are $20 and includes light dining. Seating is limited. Part of San Tan Community Performing Arts, the orchestra has a wide range of ages and experience levels and welcomes new string, woodwind, brass and percussion players.

The San Tan Chorale’s final performance of the season, “Heroes & Villains,” is Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7. The audience will have an opportunity to cheer or sneer at their favorites. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for youth and students.

Details: stcpa.org and 480-525-7293.