Picturesque Crossroads District Park will add to its amenities with a family entertainment center. Srianthi Perera/Gilbert Sun News Staff

BY SRIANTHI PERERA

The four undeveloped acres in Gilbert’s Crossroads District Park will be the future home of Santan Adventure Park, slated to open in fall 2018.

The town of Gilbert has agreed to a public-private partnership with Mesa based SAP Holdings LLC for a family entertainment center within the park at the southwest corner of Knox Road and Greenfield Road. The facility would feature the latest technology and innovative design available.

“The entertainment center would provide a new amenity for us in Gilbert,” said John Kennedy, parks and recreation manager for the town.

Its first phase would include an 18-hole miniature golf course, an outdoor maze, a building for party rooms, concessions, restrooms and offices. When fully developed, the family oriented

outdoor amenities could include up to three 18-hole miniature golf courses, an outdoor maze, ropes course and batting cages. A public splash pad, available to the community at no charge, is also on the cards.

“Our vision for Santan Adventure Park is to create an exciting place for families from Gilbert and neighboring communities to spend wholesome, healthy, active recreation time in the outdoors while creating memories, learning new skills and having a great time together,” said Ben Cooper of SAP Holdings LLC.

Kennedy said the town is leasing the land to the company, initially for 30 years with two 10-year renewal options available. The fair market value lease payment and a percentage of gross sales revenue to the town is expected to average $92,000 per month, according to town documents.

The company will develop 28 more Santan Adventure Park will be built in three phases; the irst will include an outdoor maze and a18-hole miniature golf course. parking spaces to add to the 627 spaces available at the park. The town has agreed to spend $750 more annually to maintain the parking lot asphalt.

Opened in 1992, the 92-acre Crossroads Park features basketball and volleyball courts; soccer, baseball and softball fields; ramadas with grills, a shaded play area, an amphitheater, a large lake and a grassy basin area that provides multi-use fields. Its dog park features two fenced acres with separate use areas for active and timid dogs.

Crossroads is also home to AZ Ice Gilbert, a family-oriented venue for ice activities for all ages such as indoor hockey, public ice skating, party rooms, café, arcade games and programs.

“We really feel that by adding this family entertainment center, it provides synergy for the entire park and creates an all-day experience,” Kennedy said. “If a family that has multiple kids goes to the park for a softball tournament, the other kids could do miniature golf or do ice skating. You can be at the park all day long and do many different things.”