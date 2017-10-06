By GSN Staff

“Imogen Cunningham: Through Her Lens,” an exhibition of vintage and estate prints by Imogen Cunningham, will be held through October 21 at Ryan Gallery, Art Intersection in Gilbert.

One of the first professional female photographers in America, Imogen Cunningham is best known for her botanical photography, although she also produced images of nudes, industrial landscapes and street scenes.

The photographer broke the barriers for women in photography as early as 1906, and caused a stir with her series of printmaker Roi Partridge nude on Mount Rainier in 1915.

A contemporary of Ansel Adams, Alfred Stieglitz, Wynn Bullock, and Edward Weston, Cunningham took a unique approach to photography for that time with her straight-on detailed plant studies, female and male nudes, portraits of fellow artists, and by putting herself in front of the camera.

This is a notable and rarely seen collection of intriguing and dynamic vintage and estate prints, including platinum and gelatin silver, exploring Cunningham’s femnine perspective and celebrating some of her most notable photographic works.

“Imogen Cunningham, my grandmother, occupies a singular position in the history of American art of the twentieth century,” said Meg Partridge, director, Imogen Cunningham Trust. “I have worked closely with Ryan Gallery to curate some of Imogen’s most impactful and acclaimed prints for this exhibition.”

For collectors of fine art and 20th-century photography, the show is an opportunity to purchase collectable Imogen Cunningham prints.

Ryan Gallery at Art Intersection presents exceptional 20th- and 21st-century fine art photography by artists whose handcrafted images present the unique quality found only in prints created using traditional and alternative darkroom techniques.

Art Intersection is at 207 N. Gilbert Road, Suite 201, Gilbert. Details: 480-361-1118 or artintersection.com.