Fired Pie, an Arizona-based, fast-casual pizza and salad restaurant, has opened an outlet in SanTan Village at 2218 E. William Field Road, Gilbert.

It is the chain’s 19th location in Arizona.

The company recently received a $2.7 million funding package from BBVA/Compass Bank, which has solidified its plans to open up to five more stores within the next year, including out-of-state expansion.

Fired Pie allows a diner to take on the role of chef by picking and choosing his or her own type of dough, sauce and topping. The sophisticated yet affordable

pizzeria also offers build-your-own salads.

The Arizona-based pizza restaurant opened its first Fired Pie in Phoenix the summer of 2013. It has two outlets in Chandler and one each in Tempe and Mesa.

Details: firedpie.com.