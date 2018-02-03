Contributed by Stephanie Ingersoll

Elementary school number six in the Queen Creek Unified School District has been named Faith Mather Sossaman Elementary. The school, located near 226th Street and Ocotillo Road in the William Lyon Homes subdivision, will be completed in time for the start of the 2018-19 school year.

Faith Mather Sossaman lived in, or was associated with, the area that became the community and town of Queen Creek for 82 years. Sossaman started teaching at Queen Creek Elementary School in 1932. She had a special skill and compassion for teaching farm migrant children who moved often with the crop harvest seasons. Although she was not fluent in Spanish, Sossaman was able to teach her students English and their other subjects.

Sossaman’s son, James J. Sossaman, attended Queen Creek Elementary School and served on its board for 15 years. Her grandchildren also attended Queen Creek Elementary, and her grandson, Stephen Sossaman, served several years on the school district board as well.

“On behalf of the QCUSD Governing Board and staff, we are honored to name this school after Faith Mather Sossaman,” said Dr. Perry Berry, QCUSD superintendent. “Her family has helped shape Queen Creek as we know it today. Naming our newest school after Mrs. Sossaman honors the great care and commitment the Sossamans have given to our community.”

The elementary will offer STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) curriculum opportunities and help meet the school district’s growing student population.

It includes a media center, combined cafeteria and gymnasium space with rooms for music and band, 22 classrooms ranging from pre-K to 5th Grade, as well as a Maker’s Space Lab and Computer Lab. In addition to playground areas and an outdoor learning space, the site will have baseball and soccer fields.

Sherry Towns named principal

Dr. Perry Berry, superintendent of Queen Creek Unified School District, announced Sherry Towns as the principal of the new Faith Mather Sossaman Elementary, starting with the 2018-2019 school year.

Towns is currently part of the QCUSD administration team; she has been the principal of Frances Brandon-Pickett Elementary for seven years.

Towns has more than two decades of experience in education – a Bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a Master’s degree in curriculum, as well as a Master’s degree in instruction and educational leadership.

Her career in education started as a classroom teacher for grades K-3. She has also been an instructional specialist, dean of students, and a student service coordinator for special education. Prior to joining Queen Creek, Towns was in the Chandler Unified School District.

When she is not working, Sherry enjoys spending time with her family and reading a good book. She and her husband have been together 38 years. They have two adult children and a dog named Knick-Knack.

“It is my belief all students are capable of learning and achieving high standards when provided with instruction that meets their needs,” said Towns.

“School should be an exciting and enjoyable place where students look forward to learning. My desire is to be a leader who promotes quality education and collaboration with students, staff, and parents; together as a team, we will help our children reach their potential.