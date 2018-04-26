By Srianthi Perera

A 36-year career in the oil industry and a frozen shoulder led Anita Rogers to a Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa in Houston, Texas a few years ago.

Now retired, the Scottsdale resident has opened an outlet of her favorite spa in Gilbert’s SanTan Village and is looking forward to introducing its healing treatments to local residents.

Rogers, who is in her 50s, said that she was stuck by the overall wellness that the spa afforded her.

“As I got older, I started listening to my body,” she said. “I found Hand & Stone as a result of that, and saw that it had a great value. I never had a bad experience going there. I was welcome like family, and it really helped me.”

Rogers’ last job in the oil industry was running the distribution of clean products for Phillips 66’s 12 refineries across the United States. The refineries had to be off-loaded every single day and the product had to be distributed via pipeline, barge and vessel to South America, the Far East and other far-flung areas of the world. It was “a seven days a week kind of job,” she said.

Her current occupation does seem the antithesis of her previous life.

Hand & Stone has nine squeaky-clean treatment rooms decorated in blue grey with soft blankets and dimmed lighting. Several types of massages and facials are offered; including a hot stone massage where heated river stones are combined with massage stones to add heat directly to the body to melt away tension and stress. The facials include a customized neck and shoulder massage in addition to the deep pore cleansing, exfoliation and other components.

“I like the calmness of the spa,” Rogers said. “This point in my life, I don’t need that kind of stress any more. I like the fact that this is nice and calm and I can help customers relate to the experience I had and got a lot of benefit….and I’m learning a lot of new things, which I’m enjoying.”

Rogers also likes Hand & Stone’s approach to educating the customer about his or her needs and letting them decide on their treatment rather than a hard-sell approach to its products and services.

“I would like to go to a spa and have the massage therapist tell me what’s going to help me feel better and what do I really need,” she said. “If I can see the results of what they’re telling me, I’m going to grow to trust them.”

“So we educate, we help the customer understand how we can help them. And if they’re interested, they have a great experience here, they want to become a repeat customer we show them how we can save them money doing that,” she added.

The spa uses skin care products mainly from Dermalogica and Clarity.

Rogers has plans to open more outlets in the Valley, including one in Old Town Scottsdale in May.

“I like being part of the community. I like being able to employ people. I like to eventually have four spas so I can develop people, grow and let them promote within the company,” she said. “This is the first.”

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa is at 2765 S. Market St., Gilbert. Details: 480-237-4496 or handandstone.com