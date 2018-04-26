By GSN Contributor

Leading Edge Academy Gilbert won the 2018 Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) 2A Girls Basketball State Championship in a 50-44 victory over Sedona Red Rock High School at the Prescott Valley Event Center in February.

The Lady Spartans captured the title with a season record of 27-4.

This is the second year as a member of the AIA and also the second year Leading Edge has competed for a state title in Girls Basketball. The Lady Spartans was defeated in the finals by Valley High School, Sanders.

“I am so happy for our girls and our program to compete and win a state championship,” said Coach Erik Gray. “I am especially excited for our six seniors as they are able to end their high school careers with a state title.

“Our talk all season has been about getting back to the game and finishing what we started last year. The girls all rose to the occasion this year and refused to let the season end the way it did in 2017,” he added.

Leading offensively for the Lady Spartans in the title game were Jasmine McKinney (15 points), Prima Chellis (13 points), and Halle Price (11 points). Defensively Emily Broos, Daija Sample and Mariah Estrada did an exceptional job limiting Sedona’s potent offense to only three first half field goals.

The Spartans took a 15 point lead in the 2nd quarter but the Sedona Scorpions clawed back and cut the lead to two in the fourth quarter. Late baskets by Prima Chellis, Emily Broos and Daija Sample helped to seal the victory and secure Leading Edge Academy’s first state championship in any sport since joining the AIA in 2016.

The school was previously a member of the Canyon Athletic Association where it won five consecutive girls basketball titles starting in 2012.

Leading Edge Academy Gilbert Early College is at 717 W. Ray Road, Gilbert.

Details: leadingedgeacademy.com/new/gilbert-early-college/