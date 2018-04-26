By GSN Contributor

Wildflower restaurant is opening a location on Tuesday, April 3 in Rivulon, the mixed-use development located at the corner of Gilbert Road and Loop 202 in Gilbert.

The Gilbert location, and another one that’s opening in Phoenix, will also be the first Wildflowers to serve craft beers, local wines and libations on tap.

Wildflower has another location in Gilbert, on Baseline Road, just west of Val Vista Drive.

The local brand, established in 1996, is also dropping the “Bread Company” moniker from its name.

The new locations will sport a different look — the design team has focused on creating a vibrant environment that elevate the existing Wildflower brand to a new level, centered on the celebration of the social aspects of dining. Rather than adapting the building to conform to a prescribed ‘brand aesthetic,’ it will feature bold colors, integrated graphics and signage, and fields of patterns.

“As a locally owned and operated Arizona business, we pride ourselves on giving our guests, who are also our neighbors, the very best experience from the moment they walk in the door,” said Louis Basile, founder and owner of Wildflower. “With these new restaurants, we’re providing the same excellent quality food and legendary service in an elevated environment.”

Wildflower will continue to bake artisan bread daily at each restaurant. This commitment to making great bread is part of the brand’s heritage since the company’s inception.

Its 15 locations in the Valley and beyond will continue to offer breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Seasonal menu items include the V12 Kale Salad with organic baby kale, a mix of 12 vegetables including roasted Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, red peppers, eggplant, red onion and tomato tossed with fresh carrots, celery, jicama, zucchini, petite peas, dried sweet organic corn, feta and sunflower seeds with a Mediterranean vinaigrette; the 3 Cheese Mushroom and Tomato Frittata with Eggs served with Swiss and feta cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms and spinach topped with slow-roasted tomatoes, scallions and goat cheese along with Wildflower home fries and buttered toast; and the Mac and Cheese made with cavatappi pasta noodles and tossed in a three cheese sauce with a hint of Mama Lil’s peppers and homemade bread crumbs.

Wildflower also features a specialty bakery and handmade desserts, a complete kids’ menu, a curated beverage selection and custom-ordered cakes.

Details: wildflowerbread.com