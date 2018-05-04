The Bridge Church

645 N. Gilbert Road, Suite 180, Gilbert

480-294-7888

bridgechurchaz.org

Service: 10 a.m. Sundays

We exist to help people know God and become everything God created them to be. We do this by helping people begin a relationship with God, grow in that relationship to find freedom from the struggles they experience, discover the purpose for which God made them and live out their purpose to make a difference in the church and in the world.

Central Christian Church-Gilbert

965 E. Germann Road, Gilbert

centralaz.com

Services: 4 and 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon Sundays

While the Bible itself is the church’s official document of faith, the website lists a variety of statements that fundamentally define the church. Please visit the website for more information.

The Church of Jesus Christ

of Latter-day Saints

3301 S. Greenfield Road, Gilbert

480-822-5000

lds.org

First United Methodist Church

of Gilbert

331 S. Cooper Road, Gilbert

480-892-9166

gilbertumc.org

Services: 8 and 9:30 a.m. (traditional services) and 11 a.m. (contemporary service) Sundays

The two traditional services feature the Chancel choir and traditional worship. The 11 a.m. service has a contemporary feel, with music from the Praise Band. The 9:30 a.m. service generally has the largest attendance.

Gilbert Presbyterian Church

235 E. Guadalupe Road, Gilbert

480-892-6753

azgpc.org

Services: 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays

Gilbert Presbyterian Church is called to be a Christ-centered covenant family nurtured by the Holy Spirit to worship God and to share God’s love.

The Lawrence Memorial AME

Zion Church

1141 E. Guadalupe Road, Gilbert

480-772-3603

Services: 10:15 a.m. Sunday; Bible study is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

The Lawrence Memorial Church is a contemporary church. We are a multicultural church that is simply looking to reach the unreachable with love.

Living Water United Methodist

Fellowship

Highland Park Elementary School

230 N Cole Dr., Gilbert

livingwaterum.org

Services: 10 a.m. Sundays

Living Water exists to bring people in to meet Christ, build people up to follow Christ and send people out to share Christ.

Mission Community Church

4450 E. Elliot Road, Gilbert

480-545-4024

mission68.org

Services: 4 and 6 p.m. Saturdays and 9, 10:30 and 11:59 a.m. Sundays

The Bible is God’s word to all people. It was written by human authors under the supernatural guidance of the Holy Spirit. Because it is inspired by God, it is truth and without error in the original manuscripts.

Redemption Gilbert

1820 W. Elliot Road, Gilbert

480-632-2220

gilbert.redemptionaz.com/about/

a-brief-overview/

Services: 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays

Gospel means good news, but it is truly the most profound and glorious truth ever revealed. It is not advice, nor is it a system or philosophy to add to the congregants’ lives. It is an exclusive truth claim, a holistic worldview, the true story of the whole world, which by its very nature must redefine and recolor everything else.

Resurrection Episcopal Church

Meets at Gilbert Community Center, 130 N. Oak St., Gilbert

480-719-5343

resurrectiongilbert.org

Services: 10 a.m. Sundays

Resurrection officials say the congregation is a church you can believe in because you belong. This means it welcomes and embraces all people because God already has. Come for worship, fellowship and Bible study on Sundays and join the group on a spiritual journey to better understand God’s plan for our lives.

San Tan Bible Church

1424 S. Promenade Lane, Gilbert

Phone number not available.

santanbible.org

Services: 8:30 a.m. (Bible hour); 9:30 a.m. (Café 2:42) and 10 a.m. worship service Sundays

The church believes the glory of God is the chief end of all we do.

Sun Valley Community Church

456 E. Ray Road, Gilbert

480-632-8920

sunvalleycc.com

Services: 4 and 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and 9, 10:30 and 11:59 a.m. Sundays

The atmosphere is casual and friendly at Sun Valley Community Church. It places high value on authentic Christian living and placing Christ at the center of all our teachings. The church also offers worship music that is current and uplifting, along with focused weekend sermons that break down the Bible in a way that makes it easy to connect the word of God with today’s busy life.

Two Rivers Church

326 E. Guadalupe Rd.,

Gilbert 85234

480-892-2435, 2riverschurch.org

Services: 6 p.m. Saturdays; and 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. (Spanish) Sundays

Two Rivers Church exists to help lead congregants into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ by encouraging and equipping them to love God intimately and serve others. It has a casual environment with a serious faith.

Vineyard Community Church

601 S. Cooper Road, Gilbert 85233

480-892-5828

vineyardaz.com

Services: 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sundays

Vineyard Community is a casual, friendly and inviting church. Its desire is to be a safe place where people’s lives are being transformed by Christ in community for the world. ​

​The diverse community of Christ-followers seeks the radical in-breaking of the kingdom of God here and now. Followers worship God with the intention of touching heaven and changing earth.