The Bridge Church
645 N. Gilbert Road, Suite 180, Gilbert
480-294-7888
bridgechurchaz.org
Service: 10 a.m. Sundays
We exist to help people know God and become everything God created them to be. We do this by helping people begin a relationship with God, grow in that relationship to find freedom from the struggles they experience, discover the purpose for which God made them and live out their purpose to make a difference in the church and in the world.
Central Christian Church-Gilbert
965 E. Germann Road, Gilbert
centralaz.com
Services: 4 and 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon Sundays
While the Bible itself is the church’s official document of faith, the website lists a variety of statements that fundamentally define the church. Please visit the website for more information.
The Church of Jesus Christ
of Latter-day Saints
3301 S. Greenfield Road, Gilbert
480-822-5000
lds.org
First United Methodist Church
of Gilbert
331 S. Cooper Road, Gilbert
480-892-9166
gilbertumc.org
Services: 8 and 9:30 a.m. (traditional services) and 11 a.m. (contemporary service) Sundays
The two traditional services feature the Chancel choir and traditional worship. The 11 a.m. service has a contemporary feel, with music from the Praise Band. The 9:30 a.m. service generally has the largest attendance.
Gilbert Presbyterian Church
235 E. Guadalupe Road, Gilbert
480-892-6753
azgpc.org
Services: 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays
Gilbert Presbyterian Church is called to be a Christ-centered covenant family nurtured by the Holy Spirit to worship God and to share God’s love.
The Lawrence Memorial AME
Zion Church
1141 E. Guadalupe Road, Gilbert
480-772-3603
Services: 10:15 a.m. Sunday; Bible study is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
The Lawrence Memorial Church is a contemporary church. We are a multicultural church that is simply looking to reach the unreachable with love.
Living Water United Methodist
Fellowship
Highland Park Elementary School
230 N Cole Dr., Gilbert
livingwaterum.org
Services: 10 a.m. Sundays
Living Water exists to bring people in to meet Christ, build people up to follow Christ and send people out to share Christ.
Mission Community Church
4450 E. Elliot Road, Gilbert
480-545-4024
mission68.org
Services: 4 and 6 p.m. Saturdays and 9, 10:30 and 11:59 a.m. Sundays
The Bible is God’s word to all people. It was written by human authors under the supernatural guidance of the Holy Spirit. Because it is inspired by God, it is truth and without error in the original manuscripts.
Redemption Gilbert
1820 W. Elliot Road, Gilbert
480-632-2220
gilbert.redemptionaz.com/about/
a-brief-overview/
Services: 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays
Gospel means good news, but it is truly the most profound and glorious truth ever revealed. It is not advice, nor is it a system or philosophy to add to the congregants’ lives. It is an exclusive truth claim, a holistic worldview, the true story of the whole world, which by its very nature must redefine and recolor everything else.
Resurrection Episcopal Church
Meets at Gilbert Community Center, 130 N. Oak St., Gilbert
480-719-5343
resurrectiongilbert.org
Services: 10 a.m. Sundays
Resurrection officials say the congregation is a church you can believe in because you belong. This means it welcomes and embraces all people because God already has. Come for worship, fellowship and Bible study on Sundays and join the group on a spiritual journey to better understand God’s plan for our lives.
San Tan Bible Church
1424 S. Promenade Lane, Gilbert
Phone number not available.
santanbible.org
Services: 8:30 a.m. (Bible hour); 9:30 a.m. (Café 2:42) and 10 a.m. worship service Sundays
The church believes the glory of God is the chief end of all we do.
Sun Valley Community Church
456 E. Ray Road, Gilbert
480-632-8920
sunvalleycc.com
Services: 4 and 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and 9, 10:30 and 11:59 a.m. Sundays
The atmosphere is casual and friendly at Sun Valley Community Church. It places high value on authentic Christian living and placing Christ at the center of all our teachings. The church also offers worship music that is current and uplifting, along with focused weekend sermons that break down the Bible in a way that makes it easy to connect the word of God with today’s busy life.
Two Rivers Church
326 E. Guadalupe Rd.,
Gilbert 85234
480-892-2435, 2riverschurch.org
Services: 6 p.m. Saturdays; and 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. (Spanish) Sundays
Two Rivers Church exists to help lead congregants into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ by encouraging and equipping them to love God intimately and serve others. It has a casual environment with a serious faith.
Vineyard Community Church
601 S. Cooper Road, Gilbert 85233
480-892-5828
vineyardaz.com
Services: 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sundays
Vineyard Community is a casual, friendly and inviting church. Its desire is to be a safe place where people’s lives are being transformed by Christ in community for the world.
The diverse community of Christ-followers seeks the radical in-breaking of the kingdom of God here and now. Followers worship God with the intention of touching heaven and changing earth.