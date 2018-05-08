By GSN Staff

From painting classes to special brunch menus, Gilbert businesses are observing Mother’s Day in a variety of ways. Here are a handful of events happening around the neighborhood to help celebrate mom on and around her special day.

East Valley Moms Meet Up:

Mothers meet up at these events (held the second Friday of every month) to talk, share and offer support. Hosted by the Autism Society of Greater Phoenix, this event includes a parent mentor from the society to help facilitate conversation. 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 11. Panera Bread at 1907 E. Williams Field Road, Suite 101, Gilbert. Visit phxautism.org for more information.

Klimt, “Mother and Child”:

This edition of the Paint Nite series will teach participants how to create an imitation of artist Gustav Klimt’s painting, “Mother and Child.” Instructors will guide students through the creative process while they enjoy libations and laughter. All painting materials included. This event takes place at sandwich shop Even Stevens. Drinks, food and gratuity not included. $45. 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 11. Even Stevens, 384 N. Gilbert Road, Suite 104, Gilbert. Call 480-219-5299 or visit paintnite.com for more information.

Stroller Strides Celebration:

This complimentary annual Mother’s Day workout and celebration features a group workout with crafts for kids and after-class snacks. There will also be a raffle; guests receive a raffle ticket on arrival, as well as at each workout station. People can receive additional tickets for bringing a guest. Hosted by FIT4MOM Chandler & Gilbert. Free. 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Friday, May 11. Tumbleweed Park, 2250 S. McQueen Road, Chandler. Visit chandler.fit4mom.com for more information.

Mom’s Afternoon Out:

Hosted by Board & Brush Gilbert, this event gives mothers the chance to work on an afternoon art project making a wood sign. The workshop is for participants age 16 or older. $15. 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 12. Board & Brush Gilbert, 538 S. Gilbert Road, Gilbert. Visit boardandbrush.com/gilbert/events/moms-morning-15/ to register.

Mother’s Day Parents’ Night Out:

Presented by ASA Now & Starbright Foundation, this event includes dinner for the children, play time, dessert and a movie. Dinner is pizza and fruit, with cookies for dessert. $20 for three hours, regardless of how many children parents have. Any proceeds from the event will go toward ASA Now’s Jacob’s Mission Community Center. 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 12. Christ’s Greenfield Lutheran School, 425 N. Greenfield Road, Gilbert. Visit asanow.org for more information.

Brock’s Restaurant & Bar:

Held in the SanTan Elegante Ballroom at DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix – Gilbert, this annual brunch buffet features such favorites as prime rib, snow crab legs, honey-glazed ham, made-to-order waffles and more. Sunday, May 13. $41.95, adults; $18.95 kids 4-12. Call 480-809-4250 for more information.

Mother’s Day at TC2Go:

Thai Chili 2 Go honors moms by offering them a free meal with purchase of an additional entrée. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, May 13. Thai Chili 2 Go, 6510 S. Higley Road, Suite 105, Gilbert. Call 480-565-4700 or visit thaichili2go.net for more information.

Zappone’s Italian Bistro:

Treat mom to bottomless Bellinis, mimosas and Bloody Marys at this neighborhood favorite, which is also offering a special Mother’s Day brunch menu. Specials for the holiday are mascarpone French toast ($11); a breakfast calzone with sausage, red peppers, scrambled eggs and mozzarella and ricotta cheeses ($13); crab cake scramble ($13); and Italian or Greek chopped salad ($12). 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 13 at Zappone’s Italian Bistro, 1652 N. Higley Road, Suite 103, Gilbert. Call 480-218-2338 or visit zapponesbistro.com for more information.