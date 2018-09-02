3 incumbents, youngest candidate likely Council winners

By PAUL MARYNIAK GSN Executive Editor

Gilbert voters appear to have returned three incumbents to the Town Council for another four years – sending the youngest of the seven candidates to join them.

With ballots still being counted by the County Recorder’s Office late last week, an official announcement on the apparent winners is not expected before Tuesday.

But it appeared that Vice Mayor Brigette Peterson, Council members Eddie Cook and Jordan Ray and newcomer Aimee Rigler would be the likely winners – with no need for a runoff in November.

Even by Wednesday afternoon, the trend lines in results were such that Town Clerk Lisa Maxwell said, “Based on the preliminary results I have that were lasted update around 2:00 am there is no need for a run-off. Right now, five candidates have over the minimum number of votes needed to be elected at the primary. If that stays true after all the votes are counted then the top four candidates will win the four seats.”

Meanwhile, with 100 percent of all votes counted by the Arizona Secretary of State, the fall races have been set in the two legislative districts that encompass Gilbert.

In LD 12, incumbent Republican Rep. Eddie Farnsworth, who is jumping over to the Senate from the House, defeated Jimmy Lindblom, capturing 55.5 percent of the vote, according to unofficial results, Farnsworth will now take on Democrat Elizabeth Brown, a onetime teacher who has worked in constituent services for two Arizona governors and as an assistant to former Rep. Barb McGuire. Brown had no primary opposition.

In the LD 12 Republican House primary, incumbent Travis Grantham and outgoing Sen. Warren Petersen – now running for the House – defeated Nick Myers and Blake Sacha. Petersen and Grantham captured 33 percent and 30 percent of the vote, respectively, to Sacha’s 21 percent and Myer’s 16 percent, according to unofficial results.

They’ll face Democrats Lynsey Robinson and Joe Bisaccia, who garnered 45 percent and 37 percent, respectively, and left D. J. Rothans an also-ran.

In LD17, former Councilwoman Nora Ellen and incumbent Rep. Jeff Weninger, another former Chandler Council member, secured the Republican nominations for State House, leaving Julie Willoughby out in the cold. Ellen is seeking a seat vacated by her termed-out son, J.D. Mesnard, who had no Republican primary opposition in the LD17 Senate race.

The House Speaker will face off against Steve Weichert to fill the vacancy created by retiring Sen. Steve Yarbrough. Ellen and Weninger will be vying for two seats with Democrat Jennifer Pawlik.

In the Town Council races, incomplete and unofficial returns showed Peterson the top vote getter with 18 percent, followed by Cook with 17 percent, Ray with 16 percent and Rigler with 15 percent.

Rigler edged out Barbara Guy, who placed fifth with 13 percent as well as James Candland, 12 percent, and Jason Cvancara, 9 percent, according to unofficial and incomplete results.

For a while Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, it looked as if Guy and Rigler might be heading toward a horse race, but by mid-day Wednesday, Guy effectively conceded that she would need 30 percent of the remaining uncounted ballots to close the gap.

Nevertheless, she called it “a good run.”

Although they each ran individual campaigns, the three incumbents sounded similar themes – fiscal responsibility, economic development and growing Gilbert’s legacy as a family-focused community.

Peterson also stressed her efforts to attend a wide range of community functions to stay in touch with residents.

Rigler – who at 29 is among youngest residents to sit on Gilbert Town Council – stressed her youth, saying she would “bring fresh enthusiasm to Town governance, a thoughtful understanding of public policy, and the experience ‘in the trenches’ of helping taxpayers navigate bureaucracy.”

Director of communications and public policy for the Arizona Free Enterprise Club, Rigler created a stir last month when she complained that she was being victimized by dirty political tricks that had a sexist tinge to them.

Gilbert voters also overwhelmingly approved – by a 3-1 margin – a referendum question authorizing the sale is a 36.66-acre parcel of land located south of Loop 202, north of Germann Road, east of Gilbert Road and west of Lindsay Road.

Gilbert bought the land for $14.5 million in 2008 with the intention of building a public safety training facility on site.