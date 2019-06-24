BY Cecilia Chan

GSN Managing Editor

Construction is expected to begin next month on three speculative light-industrial buildings totaling 416,000 square feet at the southwest corner of Power and Warner roads.

Gilbert Planning Commission recently approved the project on 29 acres, which will be used for light manufacturing and warehousing. Construction is anticipated to finish by the first quarter of 2020.

With a majority of the traffic on Power Road, entering Gilbert Gateway Commerce Center by the east, the project has been designed to keep traffic to that side, according to Ryan Norris, vice president at Trammell Crow Co.

Truck loading docks will be located between Buildings 1 and 2 and south of Building 3, adjacent to the freeway, according to a staff report. A private drive on the site’s east side will help pull the larger truck traffic away from homes to the west.

Building 1 will support up to six tenants, while Building 2 and 3 will support up to four tenants.

Resident Mark Lee, who lives west of the site, voiced concerns with the placement of the project’s block wall on the property line and its height.

“Eight-foot for light industrial seems to be low,” he said. He asked for a fence to be 10 feet high or so to help block out noise and for the fence to be built farther into the property so residents retain access to an irrigation valve.

That said, he noted the developer was willing to work with nearby homeowners on that issue.

Darin Allred, a neighbor, raises similar concerns.

Besides the wall shielding the homes from the buildings, a 90-foot wide landscape buffer also is required.

At a neighborhood meeting last September, residents raised concerns with industrial development along the entire eastern boundary of their residential neighborhood, according to staff.

Resident concerns included noise, lighting and the massing of large buildings, which the applicant was made aware of early on and took them into account when designing the subject site, staff said.

TCC is partnering with Principal Real Estate Investors on the project. CBRE Phoenix will be responsible for the leasing and marketing of the project.

“The Southeast Valley submarket is known as one of the most desirable general industrial and manufacturing submarkets in the metro Phoenix area due to its strong pool of labor and growing housing market,” said Cathy Thuringer, a TCC principal in a released statement, adding:

“We recently completed Park Lucero, a similar project located five miles from this site, and we believe that Gilbert Gateway will be a desirable project along Loop 202.”