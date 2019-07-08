GSN NEWS STAFF

Gilbert natives have been making news in various branches of the Armed Forces.

Pvt. Scott Henson graduated last week from Fort Eustis in Virginia as an AH-64E mechanic. He graduated from basic combat training at Fort Benning, Georgia in October 2018.

He is a graduate of Campo Verde High School in May 2018. He will be stationed at Fort Drum, New York. He is the son of Jared and Malisa Henson of Gilbert.

U.S. Air Force Airman Austin R. Lashewich graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. He is a 2015 graduate of Higley High School.

U.S. Air Force Airman Andrew C. Fitt graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. Fitt is a 2013 graduate of Highland High School.

U.S. Air Force Airman Gabriel N. Hill of Gilbert graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

Hill is a 2018 graduate of Higley High School and is the son of Uvon B. Spigner of Gilbert.

Also graduating from basic training is U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Savannah M. Richards, the daughter of Lisa and Kevin Richards of Gilbert.

Richards, Hill, Lashewich and Fitt all completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.