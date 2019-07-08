GSN NEWs STAFF

Six cats and four dogs, now guests at Friends for Life Animal Rescue in Gilbert, are looking for permanent homes in town.

They include Fitz, described by shelter spokeswoman Jannelle Cosgriff as a “handsome, domestic short-haired grey and white cat about 4 years old.”

She said volunteers call him a “sweet-natured” who likes affection, especially if he’s being scratched.

Freddie, a 5-year-old tabby called “a little social butterfly” because he “loves his people and soaks up as much attention as he can get,” enjoys play time and “provides tons of entertainment while he’s playing.”

Another feline is Mosaic, a 3-year-old whose “personality is just as colorful as her coat of many colors,” Cosgriff said.

“She is a petite girl, very social and outgoing. She’s also very playful and entertaining,” she added.

Stella, a 6-year-old short-hair, “is a sweet girl with bunny soft fur ready to be loved,” Cosgriff said.

Finally on the cat side there’s Miss Kitty, a domestic, short-haired female torbie about 4 years old.

“She was pulled from Maricopa County Animal Care and Control by Friends for Life Animal Rescue,” Cosgriff said. “Miss Kitty is a full-sized girl accompanied by some full-sized love! She is a soft and gentle girl that will seek affection from her humans. She isn’t overly demanding but you should know she won’t hesitate to come and get some lovin’ when you enter the room.

“Miss Kitty is described by volunteers as an easy-going girl that seems content being around her people.”

The adoption fee for any of the cats is $95 and they are all altered, vaccinated, microchipped, de-wormed and tested for FELV/FIV. Email FFLcats@azfriends.org for more information.

Dog lovers also will find some good mates at Friends for Life, including Zack, who ended at the rescue when his became homeless.

“They were heartbroken to surrender him but knew that given his age he needed a more stable environment in which to live,” Cosgriff said.

Zack is 12 and “enjoys leisurely walks and hanging out with his people,” she added.

Gizmo is a 5-year-old terrier blend who “is looking for an active home with older kids and prefers to be the only dog so he can have all of your attention.

“He is affectionate without being overly clingy and is a super smart guy who loves to learn. He has been working on his basic obedience and manners, he now knows to sit, stay and place,” Cosgriff added.

Marana is a 3-year-old German Shepherd who was found in the desert north of Tucson, covered in cholla spines.

“A kind citizen was able to bring her to Friends for Life Animal Rescue,” Cosgriff said, calling her “very smart and treat-motivated.”

“She walks well on a leash, knows to sit on command and rides well in the car. She will do best in a home with a yard and larger dogs if there are any others in the home. She is very sweet, sensitive and intelligent,” Cosgriff said.

Regal is a 2-3-year-old Labrador mix that “enjoys playing fetch and going for walks. He also knows some basic commands like sit and stay. He also loves doing puzzle games with the volunteers at the adoption center,” Cosgriff said, adding:

“Regal’s ideal forever home would be with an active family that will give him lots of play time and walks.”

Finally, M&M is a female, domestic short-haired, buff-colored cat about 1-year-old who was rescued along with her babies.

“She’s done raising her kids so now needs to find a forever home of her own,” Cosgriff said, adding that the cat “likes to talk, be held, is easy to purr and loves to play. Chasing string is one of her favorite activities.”

The adoption fee for the four dogs varies, and interested future pet parents should email FFLdogs@azfirneds.org.

For any of the animals, people also can call 480-497-8296 or visit Friends for Life’s adoption center at 952 W. Melody Ave., Gilbert. Information: azfriends.org.