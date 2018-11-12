By Srianthi Perera, GSN Contributor

Horses will neigh, bulls will buck and cowboys and cowgirls will once again wave their hats in Gilbert this week.

It’s time for Gilbert Days, the celebration of the town’s Western heritage.

The main festivities take place from Friday, Nov. 16 to Sunday, Nov. 18. That’s when thousands of spectators line the Heritage District to watch the parade or settle on the bleachers at John Volken Academy to cheer the rodeo.

In its 40th year, the rodeo, organized by Gilbert Promotional Corporation, is on the theme “Horsepower and History.” The parade, organized by the Town of Gilbert, has a focus on “What’s Your Adventure?” There are also some fun runs and an enactment of the Pony Express, which takes place the week before the main events.

“Gilbert Days always brings back good memories, friendships and families,” said Bobby Padilla, president of GPC. “The parade is what brings everyone together.”

The parade began in the late 1950s as a celebration for the paving of Main Street in downtown Gilbert. It has evolved into one of Gilbert’s signature special events of the year and features a mix of floats, cars, marching bands, businesses and groups that promote Western heritage, such as the Cowgirls Historical Foundation.

This year’s parade, on Saturday, Nov. 17, will feature 101 entries.

“We don’t know what the floats will look like until the morning of the parade but have encouraged groups to share what their adventure is and provided examples like: “Are you a superhero? A Traveler? An outdoor enthusiast?” said Denise Merdon, program supervisor at the town. “Depending on the business or organization, we encourage the groups to get creative.”

Gilbert’s schools have participated in the parade for many decades, among them Gilbert Public Schools.

This year, every single school in the district will take part, according to GPS spokeswoman Dawn Antestenis. This means four marching bands, JROTC groups, high schools, junior high and elementary schools, as well as a district float.

“We see this as a visual representation of how we see our schools, as the heart of our neighborhoods and communities,” she said.

While Gilbert’s schools prepare for an eventful day, the rodeo folk are no less excited.

Since March, rodeo ambassadors – Gilbert Days Rodeo Kennadee Riggs, 18, Teen Queen Karlie Brewer, 17, Princess Lindsey Brewer, 14 and Missy Raylen Riggs, 12 – have been visiting schools and rodeos in Arizona with their presentations and campaign platform “Kicking Up Kindness,” which involves writing down kind deeds performed by people.

“This is my first year of doing this,” said Raylen. “My favorite part is the hot lap; it pumps everything up and it’s pretty close to the start of the rodeo, so it pumps me up for the rest of the rodeo.”

The ambassadors have also invited cowboys and cowgirls from around the state to come and participate.

The rodeo traces its beginnings to 1978, when the nonprofit GPC held its first rodeo in a vacant field near Gilbert and Guadalupe roads, after a group of businessmen, ranchers, farmers, doctors and lawyers united to remember their town’s “Hay Capital” days.

Today, the Gilbert Days Rodeo is sanctioned by the Grand Canyon Professional Rodeo Association and is one of the traditional mainstays in which cowboys from the region compete. More than a thousand people attend each day.

Padilla remembers the first rodeo; he had just graduated from Gilbert High School. He said it’s fitting that his school friend, Reed Flake, who also graduated with him, will be this year’s rodeo announcer.

Earnhardt dealership is the title sponsor of the rodeo.

To celebrate horsepower and history, the rodeo has invited the Bobby Kerr Mustang Act to showcase his talent with his mustangs and dogs during all three rodeo performances.

A horse trainer for more than 40 years, Kerr will demonstrate the usability and trainability of the American Mustang. In 2012, he was the champion in the Legends division at the Extreme Mustang Makeover event, which shows how you can tame a wild horse.