By gsn news staff

This week thousands of Gilbert high school seniors will cross the stage for their diploma and start the next chapter in their lives.

Many have chosen to go on to college with Higley Unified School District reporting its students received a combined total of $38 million in scholarships.

Higley High School students amassed $14 million in scholarships while Williams Field High School seniors took in $24.3 million, according to district spokeswoman Michelle Reese.

At the much larger Gilbert Public Schools, seniors received a total of $70 million in scholarship offers, according to spokeswoman Dawn Antestenis.

Higley Unified does not have valedictorians and salutatorians and instead recognizes students whose weighted grade point averages put them in the top 1 percent of their class.

The grade point averages listed for the GPS seniors below are cumulative.

Here is a look at the top performers in Higley Unified’s two high schools. Ranked in the top 1 percent of their class, their GPA scores are weighted.

WILLIAMS FIELD HIGH

Andrew Bell

GPA: 4.76



Post-secondary plans: University of San Francisco, followed by medical school

Extra-curricular activities: football, National Honor Society, National English Honor Society, Link Crew

Lia Dovris



GPA: 4.90

Arizona State University, biological sciences major, followed by medical school



Extra-curricular activities: Pi Club, Biotechnology Club, NHS, Mandarin Club

Samuel Johnson

GPA: 4.68



Post-secondary plans: Arizona State University, biology major



Extra-curricular activities: Student Council, National Honor Society, Key Club, Link Crew, Soccer

Payne Moses

GPA: 4.70



Post-secondary plans: Oklahoma Baptist University, journalism



Extra-curricular activities: NHS, National English Honor Society, Breakthrough Club, Biotechnology Club, golf

Jennifer Newcomb

GPA: 4.80



Post-secondary plans: Arizona State University, accounting/finance major



Extra-curricular activities: Academic Decathlon, National Honor Society, Soccer

HIGLEY HIGH

Carter Garrett

GPA: 4.93

Post-secondary plans: Brigham Young University Provo and LDS mission, with a major in either photonics, neuroscience or computer engineering



Extra-curricular activities: HHS & U.S. Open Volleyball, National Honor, National Science Honor Society, Phi Theta Kappa Societies

Dylan Franzen

GPA:4.93



Post-secondary plans: Arizona State University, chemical engineering major



Extra-curricular activities: SPARK App League, Rho Kappa President, Key Club, Boeing High School Business Case Competition

Caleb Gooch

GPA: 4.93



Post-secondary plans: Brigham Young University and LDS mission, Cyber security studies



Extra-curricular activities: Engineering and robotics club, tennis

Jacob Good

GPA: 3.95



Post-secondary plans: Arizona State University and LDS mission, software engineering and computer systems management.

Extra-curricular activities: Volleyball, Best Buddies

Gilbert Public Schools

MESQUITE HIGH

Total scholarship offers: $8 million

Co-Valedictorian: Armando Herrera



Post-secondary plans: ASU Barrett, The Honors College



Special honors: National Hispanic Scholar, AP Scholar, President of Spanish Honors Society, MHS Golden Scholar

GPA: 4.82



Extracurriculars: National Honors Society, Spanish Honors Society, UNICEF Club, Ecology Club, Wildcat Link Leaders

Co-Valedictorian: Meghan Kallos

Post-secondary plans: UCLA



Special honors: AP Scholar, National Academy of Future Physicians Excellence Award, MHS Golden Scholar

GPA: 4.82



Major extracurriculars: Varsity Cheer (Captain), Dance, National Honors Society, National Spanish Honors Society, UNICEF

Salutatorian: Joel Joseph

Post-secondary plans: Arizona

State University



Special honors: Prudential Stock Finalist, AIA Finalist, Speech and Debate Awards, Math and Science Awards, Boys State Delegate, HOBY Leadership Award, MHS Golden Scholar

Cumulative GPA: 4.76



Major extracurriculars: Speech and Debate, ASU Intern, Kuman Instructor, Chief Science Officer, Math and Science Team ICAN Volunteer, No Place for Hate Member, National Honors Society, NHS/SPHS, Tennis

GILBERT HIGH

Scholarships offers: $13.4 million

Co-Valedictorian: Kaidence Lewis-Quan



Post-Secondary plans: ASU Barrett College, Major in Business



Special honors: Top 2 percent, National Honor Society, National History Honor Society, ASU President’s Award,

NAU Lumberjack Scholars Award

GPA: 4.69



Major extracurriculars: Choir, Anti-Defamation League, Tiger Town, DECA, Culture Club

Co-Valedictorian: Jeremy Millman



Post-Secondary plans: ASU Barrett College, Major in Chemical Engineering



Special honors: Top 5 percent, National Honor Society, National History Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, ASU President’s Award, ASU Leadership Scholarship, Rochester Institute of Technology Presidential Scholarship, National Honor Society Scholarship

GPA: 4.45



Major extracurriculars: GHS Boys Volleyball, Psychology Club, DECA, Ultimate Frisbee Club, Swim & Dive, Anti-Defamation League, Tiger Town

Salutatorian: Ava Altenbern

Post-Secondary plans: University of Colorado, Boulder Honors College, Major in Biochemistry



Special honors: Top 2 percent, National Honor Society

GPA: 4.72



Major extracurriculars: Theater, Tigertown, Jokerfish/Lighting and Design, Psychology Club

CAMPO VERDE HIGH

Scholarships offers: $13.5 million

Valedictorian: Toya Liu

GPA 4.0 unweighted 4.6903, weighted

Post-secondary plans: Penn State

National Merit

Bank of America Internship

National Honor Society

Salutatorian: Jason Tolzman



Post-secondary plans: ASU’s Barrett Honors College, finance major



Special honors: Captain of the cross country team senior year and inducted into NHS

GPA: 4.70



Extracurriculars: Part of cross country sophomore through senior year and the track and field team all four years. Plan to be a part of intramural sports at ASU in the fall.

DESERT RIDGE HIGH

Scholarships offers: $10 million



Co-Valedictorian: Jaidyn Wolfe



Post Secondary Plans: University at Buffalo Honors College on a swim scholarship to study Biomedical Science, followed by medical school.



Special Honors: Golden Scholar (All four years), Athlete of the Year (Sophomore), Highest GPA (Freshman, Sophomore, Junior Year)

Major Extracurriculars: Club Swimming (seven years)

GPA: 4.86

Co-Valedictorian: Reagan Henney



Post Secondary Plans: The University of Arizona, Spanish and major in physiology with a goal to become a surgeon.



Special Honors: Multiple student of the months, was a state Academic Decathlon competitor with multiple 1st place-awarded speeches and essays, and was a top scoring competitor at the Excellence in Mathematics Competition for three years in a row.



Extracurriculars: Involved over the years with Academic Decathlon (as president), Math Club (as vice president), Mindbenders (as vice president) and Speech and Debate.

GPA: 4.79



Salutatorian: Karina Williams



Post Secondary Plans: The University of Arizona, majoring in pre-physiology with a minor in Spanish

Special Honors: Golden Scholar for four years

Extracurriculars: Taekwondo and CrossFit

GPA: 4.67

HIGHLAND HIGH

Scholarship offers: $15.8 million



Valedictorian: Alvin Jiji

Post Secondary Plans: ASU Barrett Honors College, computer sciences and possibly law school

Special Honors: Golden scholar, AP scholar, graduating with a STEM-endorsed Diploma and is NHS treasurer

GPA: 4.76



Extracurriculars: Part of NHS, Math Club, Physics Club, Spanglish Club, Banner Hospital volunteer and works as a Math tutor at Mathnasium

Salutatorian: Fiona Thomas



Post Secondary Plans: UA, bio-chemistry and physiology



Special Honors: Golden Scholar, AP Capstone award, NHS president

GPA: 4.70



Extracurriculars: Part of NHS, Math Club, Physics Club, Banner Hawk, Banner volunteer, Extra Mile Club, Chick-Fil-A Leader Academy

GILBERT CLASSICAL ACADEMY

Scholarship offers: $10 million

Co-Valedictorian: Kayva Venkatraman

Post Secondary Plans: College

GPA: 4.69



Extracurriculars: Student Senate from 9-11th grade

Co-Valedictorian: Carissa Corrigan



Post Secondary Plans: Westmont College



Special Honors: National Hispanic Scholar Finalist, 2019 Arizona All State Band Member, Westmont Music Guild Finalist, Augustinian Scholar, AP Scholar With Honor, Hispanic Heritage Foundation Youth Award, Wellesley College Book Award, National Honor Society

GPA 4.66



Extracurriculars: Desert Bells International, Principal Second Oboe & English Horn Principal in the Youth Symphony of the Southwest, Speech and Debate/ Member of the National Speech and Debate Association, Latin Club/ Member of the Arizona Junior Classical League (AZJCL) & National Junior Classical League (NJCL), Distinguished Young Women of Arizona, Arizona Girls State Delegate, Business Emerging Leaders Program at the University of Wisconsin – Madison, Gilbert Classical Academy Musical Pit Orchestra: Willy Wonka (oboe, English horn), Business Emerging Leaders Program at the University of Wisconsin – Madison, Mayor’s Youth Advisory Committee, Gilbert Classical Academy Ambassador, Gilbert Classical Academy Music Council, National Honor Society and National Latin Honor Society

Co-Valedictorian: Catherine Xia



Post Secondary Plans: Washington and Lee University



Special Honors: National Merit Scholarship Letter of Commendation, AP Scholar Award, Golden Scholar (3.8+ GPA), Johnson Scholar (Washington and Lee University), National Honor Society, National Junior Classical League Latin Honor Society

GPA: 4.68



Extracurriculars: Arizona Junior Classical League (President), Latin Club (President), Music Council (Vice President of Band), JV and Varsity Women’s Volleyball (Team Manager)

Co-Valedictorian: Amanda Schuerman



Post Secondary Plans: Arizona State University, Philosophy

GPA 4.67



Special Honors: Flinn Scholar, National Hispanic Scholar



Extracurriculars: March For Our Lives, Speech and Debate

Co-Valedictorian:

Samantha Merrow



Post Secondary Plans: Simmons University



Special Honors: Marcia and Gilbert Kotzen Scholarship, National Hispanic Scholar

GPA 4.70



Extracurriculars: Varsity Soccer, Internship at Barrow Neurological Institute, President of NHS, Senior Editor of Yearbook, Thoreau Society

Co-Valedictorian: Aira San Agustin

Post Secondary Plans: College



Special Honors: US Presidential Scholarship (ASU), Golden Scholar Award, National Honor Society

GPA 4.67



Extracurriculars: Secretary, Vice President, and President of Art Club (8-12), Mu Alpha Theta Club (10-12), Future Doctor’s Club (9-11), Filipino-American Cultural Dance Troupe (9-11), DePalma’s Team USA Mixed Martial Arts (10-11)

Co-Valedictorian: Amelia Nguyen

Post Secondary Plans: College

GPA 4.6021



Extracurriculars: March for Our Lives, Model UN, Mu-Alpha Theta

Co-Valedictorian: Leela Venkatraman



Post Secondary Plans: Arizona State University

GPA 4.6863

Co-Valedictorian: Shaira Alam



Post Secondary Plans: Arizona State University, Barrett Honors College



Special Honors: National Honors Society, Presidential Scholarship at ASU

GPA 4.69



Extracurriculars: Mu Alpha Theta Math Club, Speech and Debate, Ambassadors’ Club, National Honors Society, Volunteering at the Southeast Regional Library as a Shift Leader, Science Fair, Mathnasium Tutor

Salutatorian: Andrew Richards

Post Secondary Plans: ASU, chemical engineering major



Special Honors: National Merit Finalist

GPA 4.67



Extracurriculars: Outdoor Club, Student Senate, Latin Club, Varsity Soccer, Varsity Tennis