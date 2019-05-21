By gsn news staff
This week thousands of Gilbert high school seniors will cross the stage for their diploma and start the next chapter in their lives.
Many have chosen to go on to college with Higley Unified School District reporting its students received a combined total of $38 million in scholarships.
Higley High School students amassed $14 million in scholarships while Williams Field High School seniors took in $24.3 million, according to district spokeswoman Michelle Reese.
At the much larger Gilbert Public Schools, seniors received a total of $70 million in scholarship offers, according to spokeswoman Dawn Antestenis.
Higley Unified does not have valedictorians and salutatorians and instead recognizes students whose weighted grade point averages put them in the top 1 percent of their class.
The grade point averages listed for the GPS seniors below are cumulative.
Here is a look at the top performers in Higley Unified’s two high schools. Ranked in the top 1 percent of their class, their GPA scores are weighted.
WILLIAMS FIELD HIGH
Andrew Bell
GPA: 4.76
Post-secondary plans: University of San Francisco, followed by medical school
Extra-curricular activities: football, National Honor Society, National English Honor Society, Link Crew
Lia Dovris
GPA: 4.90
Arizona State University, biological sciences major, followed by medical school
Extra-curricular activities: Pi Club, Biotechnology Club, NHS, Mandarin Club
Samuel Johnson
GPA: 4.68
Post-secondary plans: Arizona State University, biology major
Extra-curricular activities: Student Council, National Honor Society, Key Club, Link Crew, Soccer
Payne Moses
GPA: 4.70
Post-secondary plans: Oklahoma Baptist University, journalism
Extra-curricular activities: NHS, National English Honor Society, Breakthrough Club, Biotechnology Club, golf
Jennifer Newcomb
GPA: 4.80
Post-secondary plans: Arizona State University, accounting/finance major
Extra-curricular activities: Academic Decathlon, National Honor Society, Soccer
HIGLEY HIGH
Carter Garrett
GPA: 4.93
Post-secondary plans: Brigham Young University Provo and LDS mission, with a major in either photonics, neuroscience or computer engineering
Extra-curricular activities: HHS & U.S. Open Volleyball, National Honor, National Science Honor Society, Phi Theta Kappa Societies
Dylan Franzen
GPA:4.93
Post-secondary plans: Arizona State University, chemical engineering major
Extra-curricular activities: SPARK App League, Rho Kappa President, Key Club, Boeing High School Business Case Competition
Caleb Gooch
GPA: 4.93
Post-secondary plans: Brigham Young University and LDS mission, Cyber security studies
Extra-curricular activities: Engineering and robotics club, tennis
Jacob Good
GPA: 3.95
Post-secondary plans: Arizona State University and LDS mission, software engineering and computer systems management.
Extra-curricular activities: Volleyball, Best Buddies
Gilbert Public Schools
MESQUITE HIGH
Total scholarship offers: $8 million
Co-Valedictorian: Armando Herrera
Post-secondary plans: ASU Barrett, The Honors College
Special honors: National Hispanic Scholar, AP Scholar, President of Spanish Honors Society, MHS Golden Scholar
GPA: 4.82
Extracurriculars: National Honors Society, Spanish Honors Society, UNICEF Club, Ecology Club, Wildcat Link Leaders
Co-Valedictorian: Meghan Kallos
Post-secondary plans: UCLA
Special honors: AP Scholar, National Academy of Future Physicians Excellence Award, MHS Golden Scholar
GPA: 4.82
Major extracurriculars: Varsity Cheer (Captain), Dance, National Honors Society, National Spanish Honors Society, UNICEF
Salutatorian: Joel Joseph
Post-secondary plans: Arizona
State University
Special honors: Prudential Stock Finalist, AIA Finalist, Speech and Debate Awards, Math and Science Awards, Boys State Delegate, HOBY Leadership Award, MHS Golden Scholar
Cumulative GPA: 4.76
Major extracurriculars: Speech and Debate, ASU Intern, Kuman Instructor, Chief Science Officer, Math and Science Team ICAN Volunteer, No Place for Hate Member, National Honors Society, NHS/SPHS, Tennis
GILBERT HIGH
Scholarships offers: $13.4 million
Co-Valedictorian: Kaidence Lewis-Quan
Post-Secondary plans: ASU Barrett College, Major in Business
Special honors: Top 2 percent, National Honor Society, National History Honor Society, ASU President’s Award,
NAU Lumberjack Scholars Award
GPA: 4.69
Major extracurriculars: Choir, Anti-Defamation League, Tiger Town, DECA, Culture Club
Co-Valedictorian: Jeremy Millman
Post-Secondary plans: ASU Barrett College, Major in Chemical Engineering
Special honors: Top 5 percent, National Honor Society, National History Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, ASU President’s Award, ASU Leadership Scholarship, Rochester Institute of Technology Presidential Scholarship, National Honor Society Scholarship
GPA: 4.45
Major extracurriculars: GHS Boys Volleyball, Psychology Club, DECA, Ultimate Frisbee Club, Swim & Dive, Anti-Defamation League, Tiger Town
Salutatorian: Ava Altenbern
Post-Secondary plans: University of Colorado, Boulder Honors College, Major in Biochemistry
Special honors: Top 2 percent, National Honor Society
GPA: 4.72
Major extracurriculars: Theater, Tigertown, Jokerfish/Lighting and Design, Psychology Club
CAMPO VERDE HIGH
Scholarships offers: $13.5 million
Valedictorian: Toya Liu
GPA 4.0 unweighted 4.6903, weighted
Post-secondary plans: Penn State
National Merit
Bank of America Internship
National Honor Society
Salutatorian: Jason Tolzman
Post-secondary plans: ASU’s Barrett Honors College, finance major
Special honors: Captain of the cross country team senior year and inducted into NHS
GPA: 4.70
Extracurriculars: Part of cross country sophomore through senior year and the track and field team all four years. Plan to be a part of intramural sports at ASU in the fall.
DESERT RIDGE HIGH
Scholarships offers: $10 million
Co-Valedictorian: Jaidyn Wolfe
Post Secondary Plans: University at Buffalo Honors College on a swim scholarship to study Biomedical Science, followed by medical school.
Special Honors: Golden Scholar (All four years), Athlete of the Year (Sophomore), Highest GPA (Freshman, Sophomore, Junior Year)
Major Extracurriculars: Club Swimming (seven years)
GPA: 4.86
Co-Valedictorian: Reagan Henney
Post Secondary Plans: The University of Arizona, Spanish and major in physiology with a goal to become a surgeon.
Special Honors: Multiple student of the months, was a state Academic Decathlon competitor with multiple 1st place-awarded speeches and essays, and was a top scoring competitor at the Excellence in Mathematics Competition for three years in a row.
Extracurriculars: Involved over the years with Academic Decathlon (as president), Math Club (as vice president), Mindbenders (as vice president) and Speech and Debate.
GPA: 4.79
Salutatorian: Karina Williams
Post Secondary Plans: The University of Arizona, majoring in pre-physiology with a minor in Spanish
Special Honors: Golden Scholar for four years
Extracurriculars: Taekwondo and CrossFit
GPA: 4.67
HIGHLAND HIGH
Scholarship offers: $15.8 million
Valedictorian: Alvin Jiji
Post Secondary Plans: ASU Barrett Honors College, computer sciences and possibly law school
Special Honors: Golden scholar, AP scholar, graduating with a STEM-endorsed Diploma and is NHS treasurer
GPA: 4.76
Extracurriculars: Part of NHS, Math Club, Physics Club, Spanglish Club, Banner Hospital volunteer and works as a Math tutor at Mathnasium
Salutatorian: Fiona Thomas
Post Secondary Plans: UA, bio-chemistry and physiology
Special Honors: Golden Scholar, AP Capstone award, NHS president
GPA: 4.70
Extracurriculars: Part of NHS, Math Club, Physics Club, Banner Hawk, Banner volunteer, Extra Mile Club, Chick-Fil-A Leader Academy
GILBERT CLASSICAL ACADEMY
Scholarship offers: $10 million
Co-Valedictorian: Kayva Venkatraman
Post Secondary Plans: College
GPA: 4.69
Extracurriculars: Student Senate from 9-11th grade
Co-Valedictorian: Carissa Corrigan
Post Secondary Plans: Westmont College
Special Honors: National Hispanic Scholar Finalist, 2019 Arizona All State Band Member, Westmont Music Guild Finalist, Augustinian Scholar, AP Scholar With Honor, Hispanic Heritage Foundation Youth Award, Wellesley College Book Award, National Honor Society
GPA 4.66
Extracurriculars: Desert Bells International, Principal Second Oboe & English Horn Principal in the Youth Symphony of the Southwest, Speech and Debate/ Member of the National Speech and Debate Association, Latin Club/ Member of the Arizona Junior Classical League (AZJCL) & National Junior Classical League (NJCL), Distinguished Young Women of Arizona, Arizona Girls State Delegate, Business Emerging Leaders Program at the University of Wisconsin – Madison, Gilbert Classical Academy Musical Pit Orchestra: Willy Wonka (oboe, English horn), Business Emerging Leaders Program at the University of Wisconsin – Madison, Mayor’s Youth Advisory Committee, Gilbert Classical Academy Ambassador, Gilbert Classical Academy Music Council, National Honor Society and National Latin Honor Society
Co-Valedictorian: Catherine Xia
Post Secondary Plans: Washington and Lee University
Special Honors: National Merit Scholarship Letter of Commendation, AP Scholar Award, Golden Scholar (3.8+ GPA), Johnson Scholar (Washington and Lee University), National Honor Society, National Junior Classical League Latin Honor Society
GPA: 4.68
Extracurriculars: Arizona Junior Classical League (President), Latin Club (President), Music Council (Vice President of Band), JV and Varsity Women’s Volleyball (Team Manager)
Co-Valedictorian: Amanda Schuerman
Post Secondary Plans: Arizona State University, Philosophy
GPA 4.67
Special Honors: Flinn Scholar, National Hispanic Scholar
Extracurriculars: March For Our Lives, Speech and Debate
Co-Valedictorian:
Samantha Merrow
Post Secondary Plans: Simmons University
Special Honors: Marcia and Gilbert Kotzen Scholarship, National Hispanic Scholar
GPA 4.70
Extracurriculars: Varsity Soccer, Internship at Barrow Neurological Institute, President of NHS, Senior Editor of Yearbook, Thoreau Society
Co-Valedictorian: Aira San Agustin
Post Secondary Plans: College
Special Honors: US Presidential Scholarship (ASU), Golden Scholar Award, National Honor Society
GPA 4.67
Extracurriculars: Secretary, Vice President, and President of Art Club (8-12), Mu Alpha Theta Club (10-12), Future Doctor’s Club (9-11), Filipino-American Cultural Dance Troupe (9-11), DePalma’s Team USA Mixed Martial Arts (10-11)
Co-Valedictorian: Amelia Nguyen
Post Secondary Plans: College
GPA 4.6021
Extracurriculars: March for Our Lives, Model UN, Mu-Alpha Theta
Co-Valedictorian: Leela Venkatraman
Post Secondary Plans: Arizona State University
GPA 4.6863
Co-Valedictorian: Shaira Alam
Post Secondary Plans: Arizona State University, Barrett Honors College
Special Honors: National Honors Society, Presidential Scholarship at ASU
GPA 4.69
Extracurriculars: Mu Alpha Theta Math Club, Speech and Debate, Ambassadors’ Club, National Honors Society, Volunteering at the Southeast Regional Library as a Shift Leader, Science Fair, Mathnasium Tutor
Salutatorian: Andrew Richards
Post Secondary Plans: ASU, chemical engineering major
Special Honors: National Merit Finalist
GPA 4.67
Extracurriculars: Outdoor Club, Student Senate, Latin Club, Varsity Soccer, Varsity Tennis