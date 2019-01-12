By colleen sparks, GSN Staff Writer

Many homebound residents in Chandler, Gilbert and Queen Creek are starting this New Year on a brighter note after Intel employees, a Girl Scout troop, a motorcycling group and other volunteers delivered gifts to them.

Intel’s employees provided more than 200 wrapped gifts to homebound neighbors last month for the Christmas season. Girl Scout Troop 1661, About Care Board of Directors members and About Care volunteers played the roles of elves and brought the gifts to the residents. A group from the Christian Motorcyclists Association also helped deliver presents.

The Girl Scout troop provided more than 30 gifts to residents who are clients of About Care that live in Page Commons, a senior citizens housing facility in Gilbert. The father of one of the Girl Scouts dressed up as Santa Claus with the group, which sang Christmas carols as it walked through the halls and dropped off gifts to residents.

“We are so fortunate to have Intel provide us over 200 wrapped presents this year!” About Care CEO Ann Marie McArthur said. “They are so giving and generous. Most of our clients would not get a gift without this donation.”

McArthur said a man who was a recipient of the present called her and had “tears in his voice” thanking her for the gift.

“He wanted me to know how grateful he was for this gift,” McArthur said. “His wife of 51 years had just passed and he hadn’t been in the holiday spirit. One of our volunteers stayed with him and chatted and provided him his gift. He was just thrilled and appreciative and couldn’t thank us enough. Thank you to Intel for their overwhelming generosity. We were also fortunate to receive 20 large Christmas Bags from Home Instead! Thank you Home Instead.”

Home Instead Senior Care is a network of franchises specializing in non-medical in-home care for elderly people in support of aging in place.

The Intel workers bought the gifts using their own money and had parties to wrap them before bringing them to About Care’s office. The motorcyclists rode together to about six different houses to spread the tidings of joy, and the Girl Scouts delivered the gifts the Intel workers provided.

About Care is a nonprofit organization that Barbara and Buzz Bradley started in June 2006. Barbara, who had been the executive director of Neighbors Who Care, founded the organization when she discovered no services existed for homebound people in Chandler. After forming About Care, the Bradleys expanded the services to Gilbert residents and the organization branched out to Queen Creek in 2016 with the support of the Town of Queen Creek, Rock Point Church and many grants.

The About Care team still aims to empower people in Chandler, Gilbert and Queen Creek to live independently. Its mission is to provide caring, compassionate support services using trained volunteers with special concern for elderly and physically-challenged homebound people. The goal is to help support and encourage independent living by helping neighbors remain in their homes with dignity and self-respect. About Care services are free and they depend on grants and donations. Volunteers are always needed. The nonprofit organization is part of the Arizona State Charitable Tax Credit for the Working Poor so people can make tax-deductible donations to help it.

Information: aboutcare.org