Modern Acupuncture, the first franchise to make the natural health and cosmetic benefits of acupuncture available in an accessible and affordable delivery, has opened in Gilbert at San Tan Pavilions, 1887 E. Williams Field Road, Suite 105.

The 1,200-square-foot clinic features eight zero-gravity acupuncture chairs in the Zen Den, where traditional and cosmetic acupuncture is administered.

Unlike traditional acupuncture, it does not require the removal of any clothing to access full-body health

Modern Acupuncture offers several membership plans that encourage guests to add acupuncture to their regular health and wellness routines. Walk-ins also are welcome. Single walk-in sessions also are available for traditional ($59) and cosmetic ($79) sessions.

In celebration of its opening, Modern Acupuncture San Tan Pavilions is offering a complimentary first visit during the first 60 days of opening.

Modern Acupuncture San Tan Pavilions is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Information: modernacupuncture.com/az005 or 480-447-5999.