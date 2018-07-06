Aimee Rigler – Gilbert Town Council Election 2018

Aimee Rigler

Age: 29

Educational background: Bachelorette in Business Communications from W.P Carey School of Business; Graduate of the Objectivist Academic Center.

Current employer/job: Arizona Free Enterprise Club/ director of communications and government relations

Immediate family: Not married, no kids. My immediate family is my parents Dow and Lisa Rigler, siblings: Amanda (sister) and Todd Patrie (brother in law,) Dustin (brother) and Jessica (sister in law) Rigler, and April Rigler (sister.)

Year you moved to Gilbert: 2001

Last book read: “If on a Winter’s Night a Traveler” by Italo Calvino

Why are you running for or seeking another term on Town Council?

I am running Gilbert Town Council because I believe my background in policy development as well as community devotion will be a positive asset to the position. I want to help elevate the Town’s culture to better serve taxpayers, residents, and businesses.

Why should voters consider you?

I bring fresh enthusiasm to Town governance, a thoughtful understanding of public policy, and the experience “in the trenches” of helping taxpayers navigate bureaucracy. I’m passionate about ensuring Gilbert builds trust with residents and businesses by setting policies that are inherently fair, are inclusive of their input, and fiscally sustainable.

How can the Town Council promote commercial-residential balance in Gilbert?

The Town’s General Plan provides a template and guideline for a balance and mix of residential and commercial uses. Soliciting as much feedback in this once-every-decade process is important, but so is being flexible enough to stay attuned to interim changes and making requisite adjustments. Additionally, adhering to predictable zoning standards is also important in achieving that balance. Lastly, aside from these two basic and general approaches, leaving as much of the specifics to the free market to determine will achieve a better equilibrium than what centralized planning can achieve. Development, when devoid of centralized incentives that tend to create distortions in market behavior, is better in touch and naturally responds to what people want and need.

Gilbert has several large public projects in the works, including Gilbert Regional Park and the public safety training facility. How should the town approach paying for these types of projects?

Voters will have the opportunity to vote on paying for these projects through General Obligation Bonds, i.e. through debt-financing. If the voters reject these projects I believe the town should reevaluate how they move forward with the community’s input. Often government spends money planning wonderful projects they believe the citizens want – because they “asked” them. However, the initial plan did not include what the project would cost, and increased taxes or debt citizens would incur as a result. I believe the Town should very critically prioritize their spending, especially on capital projects, based upon the very greatest need with significant consideration of ongoing costs to maintain and operate. With restrain on spending, the Town should be able to pay for many of these by savings, which they do in many cases. That should be the first option rather than taking out bonds and incurring more debt.

What role should public funds play in the redevelopment of the Heritage District moving forward?

The Heritage District has been enjoyed a great deal of growth and success in the past decade. With that success has come some challenges. Public funds are needed and should be used going forward to improve the infrastructure in the downtown. This includes alleviating traffic congestion by building out feeder streets and thoroughfares and ensuring there are safe walkways and crossings for pedestrians and bicyclists especially in harmony with the railroads. Additionally, the Town needs to continue to invest in public safety that involves the input and contributions of the residents and businesses in the downtown. They are our partners; they have the pulse day-to-day in the Heritage District and should be empowered. My family and I owned a gift store in Gilbert and for several years we operated in a struggling plaza without an anchor store. As a result, crime shot up as did transient traffic. We were public safety’s greatest asset in making sure our pocket of the town was safe by being proactive and working hand in hand with law enforcement.

What is the biggest challenge facing Gilbert over the next five years?

Gilbert’s biggest challenge will be keeping up with infrastructure needs – both from a finalizing infrastructure for buildout as well as revitalizing aging infrastructure in north and central Gilbert. We will need to make sure that our desires for so many public luxuries do not balloon into unsustainable maintenance costs that then require a tax increase in the community. The more projects that require us to incur debt to build represent even greater costs to continue to maintain in the future. In other words – Gilbert is an affluent thriving community and the economy is good – we can’t allow these factors to encourage out of control spending.

What are your three primary goals if you are elected?