With Jan D’Atri, GetOut Contributor

Love pork chops and are looking for a new way to serve them? I have just the dish. It’s a plateful of fall comfort. Fresh sliced apples soaked in a beautiful rich maple sauce spooned over pan-grilled pork chops.

It’s not just a “be back” dish. It’s an “I’m never leaving” dish. These chops are the perfect idea for a delicious weeknight meal or tasty Sunday supper.

Ingredients:

4 center cut pork chops, at least 1-inch thick (boneless or bone-in)

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

½ cup chicken broth

½ cup pure maple syrup

2 teaspoons coarse ground mustard

1 tablespoon of cornstarch or flour dissolved in 2 tablespoons of warm water

2 crisp apples, peeled and sliced thin

1 tablespoon butter

3 tablespoons olive oil

Parsley for garnish

Directions:

Pat pork chops dry with paper towels. In a bowl, mix together the salt, pepper, chili powder, garlic powder and onion powder. Press seasoning evenly over both sides of the pork chops. Set aside.

In a saucepan, add the apple cider vinegar, chicken broth, maple syrup, mustard and dissolved cornstarch, whisking to combine. Bring to a boil and add apples, stirring to combine. Continue cooking on a low boiling until mixture thickens, stirring often, about 5 minutes. (For thicker glaze, mix one more tablespoon of cornstarch or flour with warm water. Add to apple mixture while on a low boil.)

When apples have softened and glaze has thickened, add butter, stir well and then turn off heat. Cover pan to keep warm.

In a large skillet, on medium high, heat the olive oil until oil glistens. Place the pork chops in the pan without crowding (this allows pork chops to sear all the way around.) Cook until browned, about 2-3 minutes on each side. Reduce the heat to medium-low and cook until pork chops are done or reach internal temperature of 160. Do not overcook.

Transfer pork chops to a serving platter and spoon apple maple glaze over top. Garnish with parsley.