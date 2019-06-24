GSN NEWS STAFF

Gilbert took the spotlight recently with the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The Chamber picked State Rep. Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, as the Representative of the Year and the town of Gilbert as the Best City for Business.

“As for why we chose Rep. Warren Petersen as our Representative of the Year, he worked closely with Gov. Doug Ducey in 2019 to correct a government system that resulted in the establishment of barriers to legitimate employment, which, because of onerous occupational licensing laws, turned certain industries into private clubs,” said Garrick Taylor, Chamber senior vice president of government relations & communications.

The Institute for Justice once ranked Arizona’s licensing laws as some of the country’s most burdensome, Taylor said.

“Gov. Ducey and Rep. Petersen took on what the Wall Street Journal called “the licensing cartels,” and successfully saw bipartisan passage of a bill to allow Arizona to become the first state in the nation to recognize the occupational licenses issued by other states,” he said.

“It’s a common-sense reform to get people to work as soon possible and it makes Arizona — already one of the nation’s fastest growing states — an even more attractive place to pursue a career.”

Taylor said the Chamber appreciated Petersen’s “doggedness in seeing the bill through to passage.”

Gilbert also was recognized with an inaugural Best City for Business in Arizona award given at the Chamber’s Annual Awards Luncheon earlier in June.

The award recognizes Gilbert’s commitment in supporting the role businesses play in driving economic development, reducing regulatory burdens on business, and working with the business community to improve the local qualify of life, according to the Chamber.

A Chamber committee comprised of members, including those from small business, retail and manufacturing, developed a rigorous process to assess how cities and towns engage with and work with businesses, in areas such as competitive fee structures, city leadership and city manager effectiveness and flexibility in allowing businesses time to correct code violations.

“We are proud to be named the Best City for Business in Arizona,” Mayor Jenn Daniels said in a statement. “

“We work hard to ensure that our business community has what they need to be successful, from a strong educated workforce, land, resources and transportation options, to a good quality of life for their employees,” she added. “When our businesses thrive, our entire community prospers.”