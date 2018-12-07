GET OUT staff

Are you shopping for unique gifts? Or just looking for an opportunity to get into the spirit of the season? Do you enjoy art and entertainment?

If the answer to any of these questions is yes, then consider attending the annual Mesa Arts Festival downtown Dec. 8-9 at Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St.

One-of-a-kind items will be plentiful, carolers from C’est la vie will serenade the crowd and performing artists from Rachel Bowditch’s Vessel collaboration titled “Chrome” will be interacting and offering photo opportunities.

Mesa Arts Center’s free annual arts festival will feature original works for sale from Valley, regional and national artists in various media, live entertainment showcasing Valley and national talent on three stages, artist demonstrations, roaming performers and an array of culinary delights.

Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. Parking and admission are free .

Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum’s five gallery spaces will be open, as well as The Store, where original art created by Valley artists will be displayed for purchase.

Artist demonstrations in ceramics, enameling, flame working, glass blowing, blacksmithing, jewelry making, drawing, painting and print making are available at various times during the festival. Festival-goers may try their hands at many of the classes offered at Mesa Arts Center.

Live music will be performed by Jan Sandwich Jazz Quintet, Chasing Ember, Pearl Ridge Band, Losers Way Home Trio, Devon Bridgewater Nuance Quintet, Three-Legged Dog, The Blues Review Band, Las Chollas Peligrosas, Rhythm Edition, Boxelder Station, Guitarras Latinas and The Dusty Ramblers Project.

The Mesa Arts Center’s mission is to inspire people through engaging arts experiences that are diverse, accessible and relevant. Owned and operated by Mesa, Arizona’s largest arts center is recognized as an international award-winning venue.

The unique and architecturally stunning facility is home to four theaters, five art galleries, 14 art studios and an artist cooperative gallery. More information: mesaartscenter.com.