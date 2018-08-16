The eight-week early-learning program ArtVille Academy, designed to prepare youngster for a smooth transition into school, returns on Thursdays from 9 a.m. until noon beginning Aug. 16 at the i.d.e.a. Museum, 150 W. Pepper Place in Mesa.

Enrollment is is open for sessions Oct. 18-Dec. 13 with a curriculum that combines literacy, art, science and math for children 3-5. Each week, children are introduced to new themes and activities to inspire a curiosity for learning and developing skills needed for school.

The program, launched in 2017, was developed from the pilot program Skill Builders, which featured activities such as counting and color sorting. Feedback from participants and educators continues to help shape ArtVille Academy’s lessons. The school-readiness series is another effort by the museum to support early-childhood development and learning,.

The i.d.e.a. Museum is a public-private partnership between Mesa and the i.d.e.a. Museum Board of Directors, Inc.

Learn more about ArtVille at ideamuseum.org/artville.html.

If interested in the late summer/fall ArtVille Academy: contact program coordinator Chelsea Marsh at chelsea.marsh@mesaaz.gov.