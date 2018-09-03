The Desert Rivers Audubon Society, the East Valley’s chapter, is looking for backyards and business landscapes that feature plants and trees native to the Sonora Desert.

Qualifying landscapes may be chosen for the annual Tour de Bird, a showcase of bird- and wildlife-friendly habitats, scheduled for Nov. 3. Tour de Bird, in its seventh year, is a self-guided ramble featuring 10 homes, parks and businesses in the East Valley that are landscaped in harmony with the desert.

Proceeds from the Tour de Bird support the free Family Birdwalks in Gilbert and Chandler hosted by Desert Rivers Audubon members one Saturday a month October through March. Loaner binoculars and field guides are provided to participants.

Tour de Bird tickets are available in advance for $15, online at desertriversaudubon.org, at Wild Birds Unlimited at 21236 East Baseline Road. Information/nominations: Krys.Hammers@gmail.com or 480 227-8332.