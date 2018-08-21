Parents who want to know how to protect their children online and keep them from becoming too immersed in gaming will want to sign up for a family evening of student and parent education.

The nonprofit New Norm and Gilbert Public Schools are sponsoring an evening of fun and engaging activities centered on figuring out how to balance technology with an authentic real-life human connection and to reclaim living in real life. The event is 6-8:30 p.m. Aug. 30 at Mesquite High School.

It will be led by Adam Brooks, who will reach kids through wit, humor and over 20 years working with junior high and high school students, and Katey McPherson, a national safety expert. They will share their expertise on understanding the iGeneration, how to manage gaming and how to foster better relationships with healthy communication.

Practical tips and strategies will be provided. Food trucks, DJs and special guests will be on hand.

Students in grades 6-12 will be separated by grade level from parents.

The New Norm is a nonprofit organization and movement made up of adults, young adults and teens dedicated to finding balance in life with technology and helping others get excited about living in real life.

Register for the free event at liveinreallife.org