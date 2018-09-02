Dancers ages 7-18 may audition Saturday for Ballet Etudes’ annual presentation of “The Nutcracker” its studio, 2401 E. Baseline Road in Gilbert.

Dancers need not be a company member nor must they be enrolled at BE School of Dance to audition for Ballet Etudes’ 32nd anniversary presentation. With a cast of more than 100, it is among the Valley’s longest-running productions.

“The Nutcracker” will be performed over four weekends at Chandler Center for the Arts and Mesa Arts Center. Ballet Etudes’ annual production is seen by 8,000 patrons every year.

Audition registration fee is $15.

For girls, registration is noon-12:45 p.m., followed 1-3 p.m. by technique audition.

For boys, registration is 2:30-3 p.m., followed 3-3:30 p.m. by technique audition.

Advanced audition, for which pointe work is required for females, has registration 3-3:30 p.m. and technique audition 3:30-6:30 p.m.

For more information, call 480-558-2080 or email info@balletetudes.net.