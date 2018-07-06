Barbara Guy – Gilbert Town Council Election 2018

Barbara Guy

Age: 54

Educational background: Arizona School of Real Estate & Business, ASU Entrepreneurial Program Current employer/job: The Real Estate Firm/Realtor

Immediate family: Married to John for 34 years, Two adult children

Year you moved to Gilbert: 1996 Last book read: “Hillbilly Elegy”

Why are you running for or seeking another term on Town Council?

In my professional and volunteer service, I have dedicated myself to positively contributing to our community by consistently demonstrating creative thinking to solve complex problems. I take serious accountability in handling my fiduciary responsibility as a successful businesswoman, appointed board official of the Parks & Recreation Department and elected HOA member. My work ethic, integrity and ability to listen will add a unique perspective to the Council and grant me the capacity to confidently address the needs of our residents and our business community.

FOR NEW CANDIDATES: Why should voters consider you?

A resident of South-Gilbert for the past 22 years, I will provide a different frame of reference and a voice which include those communities south of the Loop 202 underrepresented by the current Council.

Emphasis on my term as a councilmember will include open lines of communication with community:

Residents: I will be available directly to residents with a focus on community outreach, particularly in areas that have felt

Businesses: I will ensure that Town processes, which impact business, run efficiently with an open dialogue regarding policy

Schools: The Town’s largest employer should be included in policy matters that effect

their ability to provide top-notch education.

HOAs: Work jointly on improvements to quality of life through increased dialogue between associations and Council

How can the Town Council promote commercial-residential balance in Gilbert?

Growing sustainable businesses with high-wage employment will allow Gilbert to diversify its tax base as our construction sales tax will dwindle in years to come. Investment in infrastructure, public safety, parks and recreation and funding for the arts will attract the high-wage employment base we need and will allow Gilbert to be the place we continue to want to make our home.

Gilbert has several large public projects in the works, including Gilbert Regional Park and the public safety training facility. How should the town approach be paying for these types of projects?

As member of the Parks and Recreation Board, it has been a privilege serving to promote quality of life throughout Gilbert. The SE Regional Park has been a collaborative effort with Maricopa County, the Town of Gilbert and our neighborhoods. Through community input, the park is a true vision of what the residents of Southeast Gilbert desire. The park has been made possible through a number of cost-saving

strategies. An intergovernmental agreement between the Flood Control District of Maricopa County and the Town of Gilbert that provided 225 acres to the Town at a cost of approximately $10. Funding will be allocated from a mixture of proceeds from the potential sale of surplus Town-owned parcels, Park System Development Fee (SDF) funds and future bonds. Costs savings have been underway in the design phase which includes using existing topography, further reducing costs, and by developing the park in smaller, logical phases. The park will be designed with unique amenities that would draw both local and regional participation and become known as a destination location.

There is, no doubt, a need for a training facility to accommodate our safety professionals in the Town of Gilbert. By allowing use of their facilities, neighboring communities have supported the Town for over 25 years; continuing to utilize these sites becomes a burden to our sister cities and an increase cost to the Town. With over 250,0000 residents and a large number of our safety professionals on the verge of retirement, it will be necessary for Gilbert to have its own facility. Ultimately, it is of the highest priority to ensure that Gilbert remains one of the safest communities in the United States and that our citizen’s public safety needs continue being essential.

What role should public funds play in the redevelopment of the Heritage District moving forward?

The town has been able to acquire property over the last 30 years and now owns 59% of non-residential land in the Heritage District, affording Gilbert the opportunity to strategically guide the redevelopment and growth. Going forward, it is imperative to seek public input and provide guidance based on community need/support. Downtown has become the vibrant epicenter of our community, we have an opportunity to engage with small business owners in providing a unique mix of entrepreneurial endeavors in the Historic District with a focus on arts and culture.

What is the biggest challenge facing Gilbert over the next five years?

Attract and grow sustainable businesses with high-wage

Ensure priorities of revenue to include investments in infrastructure, public safety, parks & recreation and funding for the

What are your three primary goals if you are elected?