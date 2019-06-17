By Cecilia Chan

GSN Managing Editor

A Gilbert developer is in escrow for 63.5 acres of town land at the southwest corner of Greenfield and Germann roads to build 222 single-family homes.

Blandford Homes’ gated community, called Stratford, would include a centrally located neighborhood park, two secondary, open-space areas with recreational amenities and walkways, according to senior planner Nathan Williams.

Nineteen percent of the land or 11 acres would be set aside for open space, exceeding the town’s requirement.

“They’ve done a nice job creating open space,” Williams said at a recent Planning Commission study session. “Overall the design of the subdivision is nice.”

Lot sizes range from 6,000 square feet to 7,740 square feet with a proposed 3.5 homes per acre.

The home sizes would range from 1,700 square feet to over 4,300 square feet, according to Williams.

The developer asked for a number of modifications to the town’s land development code for its project such as lowering the separation fence height from the required 8 feet to 6 feet and dropping the porch depth from 6 feet to 4 feet.

Staff was still analyzing some of these requests for their justifications.

Commissioner Dave Cavenee said he wanted the perimeter fence to remain at 8 feet high, saying people can see over a 6-foot wall.

Chairman Brian Andersen objected to the request to make the porches smaller, saying four feet was not big enough to comfortably accommodate a chair.

The developer’s request for a rezone with a planned area development overlay should come back at a later date for a commission vote.

The 60 acres was originally intended for a regional park but Gilbert later found a new location near Higley and Queen Creek roads, where the park is under construction.

The town was criticized in 2009 for overpaying for that piece of land along with one other parcel, totaling approximately 140 acres.

The town auctioned both pieces of property in August and in September. Blandford Homes was the top bidder in both auctions, paying a total of $37.6 million.