Dan Ferraro awoke in a hospital bed, unable to remember anything from the prior three months.

Valentine’s Day and Christmas were lost. His last memory was of being on a hunt, seeing the fog glittering in the still air, looking for elk.

That imagery was crystal clear from the time he awoke.

And then, he realized that he couldn’t see. He wasn’t even sure where he was.

He had been in a catastrophic automobile accident while driving back to his Queen Creek home from a work trip in Flagstaff. He had no recollection of it. He suffered brain trauma, a punctured lung and several bone fractures, all of which healed with time and treatment.

But his vision could not be brought back. Ferraro had been blinded permanently.

That was Feb. 19, 2014.

Four years later, Ferraro reflected on his awakening. Even though he can’t explain it, Ferraro hinted at something deeper – his love of hunting – while talking about why his memory had reset not to the crash but to that earlier hunting trip.

Ferraro, a lifelong outdoorsman, was haunted by the fear that he’d never hunt again. He loathed the thought of not being able to enjoy the sport with friends, some of whom he’d only spent time with outdoors.

“When I was lying in the hospital bed, I kept thinking I was going to miss all that,” he said.

The future wound up telling a very different story.

Over the past four years, Ferraro has turned that initial fear on its head, regularly hunting using a special system along with the assistance of his hunting partners.

He also started a group to craft a community of physically impaired hunters.

Through his search to find a way back to the hunting range, Ferraro discovered that he is not the only hunter with a physical limitation.

Meeting other disabled hunters sparked Ferraro’s idea to connect with them to show the public that physically impaired people are capable of enjoying the outdoors.

“I thought, ‘Why not just get it out there that we can do this?’ and try to encourage other people with disabilities to hunt and fish and enjoy the outdoors,” he said.

The past three years, Ferraro has planned and coordinated an annual event for disabled hunters at Bass Pro Shops near Dobson Road and the Red Mountain Freeway in Mesa.

Known as No Excuse Hunting CHAMP Day, Aug. 11 was the third installment. Hunting outfitters and outdoor sports organizations sent representatives, and several physically impaired hunters spoke at CHAMP Day about their experiences.

Among them was Ryan Kinnear, 40, who lives with spinal muscular atrophy and is quadriplegic. He can only move his neck and face along with limited portions of his fingers.

Still, he regularly hunts and often brings down not only big game but fowl and other small animals. For Kinnear, hunting is not without challenges. For example, he said it took him hundreds of attempts to successfully harvest dove.

“Most of the time, I come up with my ideas, and the people around me think I’m completely crazy. I think that happens to a lot of people, especially people in my position. They learn to accept that, so they don’t fight,” Kinnear said.

The key for Kinnear, as with Ferraro, is creative technology. Kinnear designs all of the harnesses, braces and electronics he uses to hunt, and his father builds most of them in their garage.

Kinnear has been hunting this way for years and frequently reinvents his weapon configurations as he slowly loses mobility.

Ferraro greeted attendees at the door and connected hunters, friends, family and those in the business side of hunting.

His jovial mood made it hard to tell, but the road to this year’s CHAMP Day was anything but easy.

After returning home from the hospital in 2014, Ferraro’s mother stayed with him and his wife to help them adjust. Weeks passed. One day, his mother brought in the mail with a letter from the Arizona Department of Game and Fish.

He and a friend had applied for a hunting tag.

“All I could think was, ‘Please let it be a large envelope.’ A large envelope would contain a refund from our application and a small envelope would contain a tag,” he said. “It was a small one. My first thought was, ‘Awesome, I was drawn for bull elk!’ My second thought … was, ‘Crap, I’m blind!’”

“I started thinking in terms of ‘I can’t.’ I can’t go scouting. I can’t hike through the woods and I can’t aim to shoot.”

Ferraro was visited by a friend and hunting partner. Ferraro confided that he would donate the tag and sell all his guns. His friend would have none of that and pushed Ferraro to research his options.

Is it legal for a blind person to shoot a gun? What are the regulations for physically impaired hunters? They would learn that there was nothing stopping Ferraro from hunting. They just needed the right technology.

Ferraro discovered a blind man in New Mexico using an original system to successfully hunt, including buck and other big game.

The system involves a camera mounted on the weapon that broadcasts to a viewing box what a sight-capable user would see while looking down the scope. Up-range, a safe distance behind the shooter, hunting partners can then watch the viewing box and guide the shooter – in Ferraro’s case, a blind shooter – to adjust their aim until they are on-target.

All that’s left is to pull the trigger.

Ferraro tried the system at a shooting range. It was worth it, he concluded. He purchased a similar system and went on a hunt on his 2014 tag.

There were difficulties, and Ferraro went home without a kill. But the following year, Ferraro shot and killed a bull elk, his first since that cherished image of his Thanksgiving, 2013, hunting trip.

These days Ferraro hunts regularly and even harvested an elk from 555 yards, an impressive accomplishment for any hunter.

Both Kinnear and Ferraro gave the impression that no matter what destiny ever had in store for them, they wouldn’t let it take their fun away. For both men, that fun comes from being outdoors.

Kinnear, who often suffers injuries as a result of his outdoor activities, seemed to take pride in his strong will. He said his biggest message is about living life in the moment.

“I usually just talk about not wasting time,” he said. “Most people keep putting things off. ‘Oh, I’ll do it later. I’ll do it next year.’ Ten years down the road, they still haven’t done it.”