Bridges Elementary students are excited about garden project

Bridges Elementary students arrived on campus July 23 to find garden boxes in which they soon would plant vegetables and flowers for all to enjoy and study.

Last year, the Higley School District students elected chief science officers to look into exploring scientific project-based learning activities.

A school garden offered students a perfect environment for immersing themselves into their biology studies. The groundwork started in the spring.

“Our chief science officers have been instrumental in ensuring Bridges is always improving through implementing campus-wide STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) initiatives. Chief science officer students came up with the idea of creating a school garden,” said Principal Jeff Beickel.

Beickel sees this project as an avenue for students to grow, learn and lead.

“The beauty of this idea is that teachers in all grade levels can tie in real world learning opportunities with their standards through the use of the garden. I’m looking forward to witnessing our 21st-century learners use this incredible space,” he said.

Students who planned the garden were excited about the legacy being created for those who come after them.

“I love this school, and it would be great to see how much the garden has improved because this is my last year.

This garden will be what will bring me back to the school,” said chief science officer and sixth-grader Jaylen Jones.

The project also sparked an interest from local Boy Scouts.

“I’m most excited to see the visual impact the garden will have on the school, not just to learn on a piece of paper but visually improve the STEM aspect of the school,” said Higley High Senior and Boy Scout Lorenzo McLean, who participated in putting garden boxes together in the spring.

This fall, Bridges will host a dedication ceremony with students, friends, family, Bridges and HUSD staff members.