Brigette Peterson – Gilbert Town Council Election 2018

Name: Brigette Peterson

Age: 53

Educational background: High school graduate

Current employer/job: Did not answer.

Immediate family: Mark and 1 grown, married daughter

Year you moved to Gilbert: 1995

Last book read: “Mastering Civility” by Christine Porath

Why are you running for or seeking another term on Town Council? To continue being a very active and involved member of the Town Council. I believe one of the things that makes Gilbert special is that the Mayor, Vice Mayor and Town Council members attend events, ribbon cutting, meetings etc.

Briefly explain your three most significant accomplishments.

Merged Design Review Board with the Planning Commission, accomplished September 2016, creating a shorter process for applicants, saving everyone time & money.

Bringing in-person interviews for Board & Commission positions back to the application process, it’s important to meet potential volunteers in person.

Over the last 3.5 years, 10,079 jobs were added in Gilbert, another 10,022 jobs announced by Gilberts Office of Economic Development. Including an announcement by Deloitte, first phase of 1500, advance technology jobs. Construction began on Parking Structure 2 in the Heritage District (paying cash), broke ground on the new Gilbert Regional Park & Rittenhouse Basin park.

How can the Town Council promote commercial-residential balance in Gilbert? The Town is just beginning our next General Plan update for the next 10-20 years and this will be a very important process for the community. Good planning is the best way to balance the future needs of Gilbert. A strong commercial base is important to the future of Gilbert and I know will be a main topic with stakeholders in the process.

Gilbert has several large public projects in the works, including Gilbert Regional Park and the public safety training facility. How should the town approach paying for these types of projects? Responsible financial management is key, aggressively paying down debt and saving money has improved credit bond ratings. Responsible financing for the projects we can’t pay cash for such as the Public Safety Training Facility (PSTF), when the bond passes in November, this will allow us the opportunity to borrow money at the lowest possible rate. We’ve negotiated land deals paying $10 for Chandler Heights Basin, identified a better piece of property for the PSTF with a much lower economic value. Doing so allows us to sell the excess property with a higher economic value to use funds for PSTF.

What role should public funds play in the redevelopment of the Heritage District moving forward?

Redevelopment requires investment in infrastructure. An initial investment in infrastructure created the development we are seeing in the Heritage District. We should continue with the formula we’ve used to achieve the success that we are enjoying today. As presented at our recent spring financial retreat, because of the early vision, the town is seeing a return on investment of $3 for every $1.

What is the biggest challenge facing Gilbert over the next five years?

The closer we get to build-out the more we need to focus on the loss of construction tax dollars. We need leaders with experience, good planning backgrounds and a logical sense of fiscal responsibility. Those leaders need to protect and enhance our business districts and employment corridors. The focus needs to be on increasing our tax and employment base.

What are your three primary goals if you are elected?

Work diligently on the General Plan update for 2020 that will cover the next 10-20 years. Balancing commercial and residential needs as we focus on build-out. A strong focus on infrastructure throughout the community. There are different needs in different areas. Continue to work closely with Public Safety on the needs of the community for not only the next 4 years but into build-out of Gilbert.