Bright future ahead for CV wrestling

By Zach Alvira, GSN Sports Editor

For nearly a decade, the Campo Verde High wrestling program has established itself as one of the top programs in the state.

But after eight consecutive top-10 finishes, Campo Verde coach Chris Bishop knows it’s only a matter of time before the Coyotes capture their first state title.

“We haven’t placed better than fifth, but I really think we will break through in the next few years,” Bishop said. “We had young kids winning matches, we had a few stud seniors.”

Four Campo Verde wrestlers placed in the top-five of their respective weight class during the Division II state championships in Prescott Valley last weekend. One captured a state title.

Jake Dunham placed 3rd at 120 pounds, Steel Jobe placed 4th at 170, Jayden Fletcher placed 5th at 182, and Trevor Kauer, an Air Force Academy signee in football, won the state championship in the 285-pound weight class.

“Trevor is a once in a lifetime athlete and personality. He’s a state champion wrestler and first-team all-state in football,” Bishop said. “There’s something special about that kid. Honestly, I enjoyed every second of coaching him and I’m sad it’s all done.”

Kauer and Jobe are two of the program’s senior powerhouse wrestlers. Both had success in every tournament the Coyotes competed in throughout the season.

Jobe’s journey to becoming a leader of the program took longer than expected after undergoing Tommy John surgery before his freshman year.

“Last year was his first year wrestling in high school,” Bishop said. “Jobe is a special kid. He is a really good wrestler and a really high character kid.”

Despite the loss of Jobe and Kauer, a talented group of sophomore and juniors will return to the program next season. And given the legacy left behind by an accomplished senior class, Campo Verde will likely remain a contender for years to come.

“We are going to be good for the next few years,” Bishop said. “The future is bright.”