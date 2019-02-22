With Jan D’Atri, GetOut Contributor

Aren’t we always looking for a great party dish? Here’s a warning on this one:

If you make this recipe, you’d better double it, or some poor soul might be scraping the bottom of the pan hoping to forage the last few bites.

This Buffalo Chicken Dip is that tasty! I know that for a fact because when I was testing the recipe this week, one minute there was a casserole full of hot dip. The next thing I knew, the folks in my kitchen were circling the dish and then they quickly swooped in to devour!

I know that you can find a recipe for Buffalo Chicken Dip that has fewer ingredients, but the combination of flavors in the recipe really make it worth going back again and again.

The bacon and blue cheese are fantastic. I took many folks’ advice and used Frank’s Red Hot Sauce, and that really gave it the buffalo wing flavor.

Finally, or over-the-top taste, I boned, chopped and threw in several pieces of fried chicken with the shredded grilled chicken breast. So now, go for a dip and enjoy every single scrumptious bite.

Watch my how-to video: jandatri.com/recipe/buffalo-chicken-enchilada-dip

Ingredients:

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup sour cream

¼ cup mayonnaise

6 tablespoons ranch salad dressing

6 tablespoons Frank’s Red Hot Original Hot Sauce (or more for extra hot)

1 ½ pounds cooked chicken (grilled, rotisserie or fried) shredded or rough chop

8 slices bacon, cooked crisp and chopped fine, divided

1 (8 oz.) package sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

4 oz. blue cheese crumbles

1 (4 oz.) can diced green chiles

1 (4 oz.) can chopped, diced or pickled jalapenos

4 oz. black olives sliced, optional

4 scallions, chopped and divided

1 tablespoon Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning (optional, but delicious)

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

2 Roma tomatoes, diced

2 tablespoons fresh parsley

Flour tortillas, optional (enough to cover bottom of pan)

Carrot and celery sticks

Tortilla chips

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

In a bowl, mix together the cream cheese, sour cream, mayonnaise, ranch salad dressing and Frank’s hot sauce until well combined. Add chicken, chopped bacon, cheddar cheese, blue cheese, chiles, jalapenos, olives and half of the scallions. Mix to combine.

Add Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning, garlic powder, salt and pepper and mix well. Line a 9X12-inch baking dish or cast iron skillet with flour tortillas. Spoon the mixture into the dish or skillet. Sprinkle remainder of bacon over top. Bake for 30 minutes. Remove from oven. Garnish with remainder of scallions, diced tomato and fresh parsley. Serve hot or warm with tortilla chips or vegetable sticks.

Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning can generally be found in the spice aisle or seafood section of grocery stores.