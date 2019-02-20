By Jim Walsh, GSN Staff Writer

When hundreds of thousands of fans jam East Valley Cactus League stadiums starting Saturday, they’ll watch famous players getting ready for a marathon season and young players desperately trying to make a team.

But the real winners throughout the region have nothing to do with what happens on the field. They will either be in school, or sitting next to their parents in the stands, eating hot dogs or goofing around with their brothers and sisters.

Thanks to civic hospitality organizations such as the Mesa HoHoKams, the Tempe Diablos and the Scottsdale Charros, the Cactus League maintains its traditional roots even though it has turned into a big business that stokes the tourism industry and swells sales tax receipts.

Between them, the volunteer HoHoKams and Diablos raise at least $1.5 million for charities, covering everything from Little League teams to scholarships in the Maricopa County Community College District and Arizona State University.

And the tradition set by spring baseball is so deep that one organization continues to raise nearly $1 million annually even without a baseball team.

The Chandler Compadres have not had a Cactus League ballpark as a source of revenue for more than 20 years. While Compadre Stadium, with its distinctive blue roof and large outfield berm, has vanished and become a pleasant Cactus League memory, the Compadres have flourished and stayed true to their community service mission.

Despite the long hours at Sloan Park and Hohokam Stadium in Mesa, and at Diablo Stadium in Tempe, members of the Hohokams and Diablos and the additional volunteers who help them consider their work a labor of love.

Call them “hospitality hosts’’– as Doug Black from the Diablos does – or “ambassadors’’ for the Chicago Cubs and Oakland Athletics – as Tim Baughman of the Mesa HoHoKams does – the fundraising prowess of these organizations is undeniable.

“What we fund them with is the bulk of their budget. If we don’t fund them, they probably don’t exist, like Little League or a cheer leading squad,’’ said Baughman, president of the HoHoKams, which donated $455,000 to East Valley charities last year.

“All of that money stays in the East Valley, with an emphasis on Mesa,’’ he said.

Although the HoHoKams continue to embrace youth sports as their primary mission, he said other nonprofits that benefit the community in numerous other ways are also funded with grants.

Among the beneficiaries are the Community Bridges behavioral health agency; Helen’s Hope Chest, which helps foster children; and Arizona Brainfood, which sends lunches home for low-income children so that they are not hungry on weekends when free school lunches are not available.

Other recipients include East Valley Boys and Girls clubs and YMCAs.

“There is no finer thing you can do as a Mesa HoHoKam than to take a check and deliver it to a community organization,’’ Baughman said.

The Diablos, also formed to attract a Major League Baseball team to Tempe, focus heavily on education, providing 40 scholarships each year to students at the community college district and ASU.

Every year, the Diablos raise about $1 million through several fundraising events, with Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim games the largest fundraiser at venerable Tempe Diablo Stadium, now the oldest and most intimate stadium in the league.

Black, co-chairman for baseball, said about 60 percent of the Diablos revenue comes from parking cars. A 50-50 raffle is another big money maker, with proceeds split between the winner and charity. These raffles have significantly increased revenues in Mesa and Scottsdale as well.

Tempe celebrates the central role of charity during the Cactus League every year with Tempe Diablo Day, where all revenues from a particular game are donated to the Diablos with the blessings of Arte Moreno, the Angels’ owner.

The annual game is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Feb. 25, when the Angels play the Brewers at Diablo.

“He appreciates us, that’s the best way I can put it,’’ Black said about Moreno. “He’s very kind to the Diablos and he’s an honorary Diablo.’’

Frank Coen, the Diablos president, said it’s very easy to sum up the Diablos fundraising efforts.

“We give away virtually everything,’’ he said.

The Scottsdale Charros keep the civic tradition alive at Scottsdale Stadium, raising another $1 million and thoughtfully doling out the proceeds to maximize the impact on the community.

A Charro is assigned to each school and the organization caters donations to their needs, said Dennis Robbins, executive director. He said the organization’s mission includes financing eight scholarships for students at Arizona State University to address the teacher’s shortage.

Robbins said the Charros top priority is education. Beyond the scholarships, the Charros arrange for additional student teachers to assist full-time teachers in low-income schools, so that students get more attention through lower teacher to student ratios.

He said the focus is on keeping children motivated to learn.

“We assign a Charro to every school in Scottsdale and they develop a relationship with the principal,’’ Robbins said, allowing the Charros to help in the best way possible.

The civic organizations form a veritable army of volunteers, with each group sporting its own unique uniform.

The HoHoKams, which date back to the late Dwight Patterson’s attraction of the Chicago Cubs to Arizona in 1951, arguably have the hardest job, but each organization faces a unique series of challenges.

The HoHoKams handle the parking and ushering duties at two ballparks, Sloan and Hohokam Stadium, using separate crews that rarely work together, said Tim Baughman, the group’s president.

It’s no small task, with 185 HoHoKams assisted by another 60 volunteers during spring training, he said.

“It’s a big commitment. To remain an active member in our organization, you must work three-quarters of the games,’’ Baughman said, with shifts typically lasting four to six hours.

The Diablos and the Charros make a similar commitment. The Diablos have 225 members and about 50 volunteers. Diablos are required to work seven games a year, while about 100 Charros work at Scottsdale Stadium every season.

“It feels more like summer camp to me. You are having some laughs with your friends,’’ Black said. “As long as people are having safe fun, it’s fun for us.’’

While there are always occasional issues when dealing with the public, “you have to laugh about it and move on with your day,’’ Black said.

This year, the HoHoKams received a bit of a twist from Major League Baseball. The Oakland Athletics play only 12 home games at Hohokam Stadium, instead of the normal 15, and the Cubs play a longer 18 game schedule that includes two sellouts against the World Champion Boston Red Sox at the end of the season.

The A’s are leaving early to start the regular season against the Seattle Mariners at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, March 20 and 21.

These games are expected by many to serve as an emotional curtain call for Japanese star Ichiro Suzuki of the Mariners, who is considered a likely Hall of Famer.

The Red Sox and other East Coast teams train in Florida and play in the Grapefruit League. Each league has 15 teams. Because of this arrangement, the Red Sox are rarely seen in Arizona during the spring.

“It’s going to be pretty crazy. We are used to these games being sold out, whether it’s Boston or Kansas City,’’ Baughman said.

But the payoff, as the Cactus League season comes to the end, will be higher revenues for charity, helping the HoHoKams hit their goal of raising $500,000 this year, he said.

The HoHoKams see the results every year at an awards dinner attended by recipients, Baughman said.

“It benefits our members to see where all of our hard work goes,’’ he said.