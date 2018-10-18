By eric newman, GSN Staff Writer

The Campo Verde High diving team was on the verge of taking the wrong kind of dive.

The 2015 roster had just three kids and coach Dave Eppert feared for both the program and his job.

Fast forward three years. The Coyotes now have 15 divers on the squad – both boys and girls – and they are among the top-performing teams in Division 2.

Now when the Coyotes take a dive, it is for all the right reasons.

“It’s not only the largest (team), but I have the most depth of talent that I’ve ever had,” Eppert said.

One way to build a program is to make it family friendly. Among the 15 are three sets of siblings. Eppert said some siblings are great friends with each other, some talk to each other all practice – or argue, and others act as if the sibling is just another teammate.

Senior Jason Lenzo, one of the three divers from that 2015 team, competes alongside his brother, junior Matthew Lenzo. They have different skills, Eppert said, although Matthew said his older brother is slightly better.

Much like the other sets of siblings, the two compete not only with other teams but also with each other.

“Last season, in every dual meet, when you’re against just one other school, my brother beat me, and in every invitational, with a lot more divers, I beat him. So, you kind of look over and it makes you try to get better when you see they are, too,” Jason said.

“It’s probably helped me a little bit to have him (Jason) there at every meet and practice,” Matthew said. “You can go home and talk about what you did, and you can have that conversation about how we both could have done better.”

Other fall sports often dwarf the diving team’s numbers – Campo Verde’s varsity football team alone boasts 58 kids – and Eppert said that attracting divers often is difficult.

Eppert said nearly every year he has kids who have never stepped onto a diving board. He is tasked with teaching them fundamentals. The most difficult part of diving, even for those who have competed for decades, are those initial skills, he said.

“What I generally get are the kids that are excited by the idea of flipping and jumping around, and they have some innate athletic ability,” Eppert said. “I start them with the basics, and I’ll have them kind of watch and talk with the more experienced kids. Then, if they put in the work, they can start to get it.”

Eppert said the kids that have a desire to spin in the air over water can pick up the sport relatively quickly.

Unlike many team sports, in which personal improvement can be difficult to gauge, divers can see themselves improving every day. The competitors work toward perfecting a single dive or toward sharpening their entire routine and see the quantifiable evidence of improvement in their individual scores.

Jason Lenzo said that he has seen each of his 14 teammates dedicate themselves, and that the Coyotes have a real shot at qualifying for the AIA State Meet in early November.

“It takes just a little bit of crazy to get into and keep going. But, when you work for a long time and finally get a dive you’ve been working on, it’s a really big pay-off,” he said. “You can easily see yourself improve over time. And I think we have all done that a lot and are in really good shape.”