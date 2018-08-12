By Paul Maryniak GSN Executive Editor

Allegations by a Gilbert Council candidate that local female office hopefuls are singled out for political dirty tricks are raising eyebrows among some of the women who already hold office in the town.

First-time candidate Aimee Rigler posted a video on her Facebook page decrying the defacement of her political signs and a radio announcer’s sexist comment about her hairdo and said:

“The truth is, running for this town election has been very hard, especially as young female. It would seem there are specially sharpened daggers reserved just for us.”

Rigler also said a stalker against whom she obtained a court order 10 years ago “has surfaced once again.”

And she said, “The numerous messages that I get on social media, claiming that I can earn a man’s vote if I go on a date with him. That’s pretty demeaning.”

While decrying personal attacks and defacement of signs directed against any candidate, the town’s mayor and vice mayor – both women – don’t think the attacks on Rigler are gender-driven.

Both Mayor Jenn Daniels, who won a four-year term by reason of having no opposition, and Vice Mayor Brigette Peterson, who is seeking a second term on Council, said they’ve not seen any evidence of sexism in Gilbert’s current race or in past campaigns.

“We have a lot of female leadership in the town,” said Daniels, who has run in two Council campaigns and won. “We have a female mayor and vice mayor. The president/CEO of our Chamber of Commerce is a woman. Many female CEOs live in Gilbert. Half the executive leadership team for the town is made up of women.”

Three of the seven candidates for Council are women. The third, Barbara Guy, said:

“Unfortunately, this is not a new problem to the town of Gilbert. Past elections have seen signs damaged and candidates, along with their families, attacked in an aggressive manner verbally, in writing and with slandering signage. As a resident of Gilbert for the past two decades, armed with this knowledge, I intentionally decided to do very limited sign placement and opted out of using the larger signs.”

Saying she just learned last week of “negative tactics targeting a Town Council candidate,” she added, “Bullying is never OK – never. It occurs in our country all too often not only to women, but people of ‘other’ religions, races, ethnicities and sexual orientations. Increasingly, voters have seen the use of negative campaigning in every election and at every level. Unfortunately, town politics has not and is not immune to this type of improper behavior.”

Like Daniels and Guy, Peterson was distressed that Rigler or any candidate is subjected to vandalism or other personal attacks.

But Peterson also said she’s neither seen nor experienced anything to suggest that they’re gender-driven. In fact, she said, other than damage from storms, she can’t recall any of her signs ever being vandalized.

“I’m very disappointed this is happening in Gilbert,” Peterson said. “I personally have not had issues like this. I find Gilbert has a number of very strong women leaders.”

She recalled her first run for office four years ago, “when I was the only woman running against six men.” She said she never has sensed an anti-female bias in local politics.

But that’s not to say that politics in Gilbert can’t get a bit dirty, according to Peterson and another Council candidate, incumbent Jordan Ray.

Petersen said vandals have damaged signs for Republican legislative candidates Blake Sacha and Jimmy Lindblom.

Ray said some of his signs have been damaged and that the fact most of those and those for Sacha and Lindblom have been along Power Road “suggests to me that it’s teenagers making bad choices.”

“No one wants their signs stolen or defaced,” said Ray, who is seeking his third term and has gone through two previous campaigns.

“I have seen a number of my signs stolen or defaced. And I have seen an increase in this when school gets back in session, so that leads me to think it’s teens doing what teens sometimes do. I sincerely do not believe there is some group targeting any one candidate, man or woman.”

At the same time, Ray and Peterson both suggested that Rigler’s work as a spokeswoman and lobbyist for the Enterprise Club may have triggered some of the vandalism directed at her signs.

In her Opinion page column in today’s Gilbert Sun News (page 24), Rigler writes:

“Am I a ‘Dark Money Lobbyist?’ That’s what the signs next to my street signs around town are claiming. Well, allow me to clear this up.

“I work for a non-profit organization that does policy work at the state level. We are a principle-centered group that focuses on issues of private properties, regulatory reform, pro-growth tax reform, and economic liberty issues.”

Gilbert Chamber President/CEO Kathy Tilque said, “I haven’t personally witnessed extraordinary gender-driven bias towards female candidates.”

Indeed, she added, “There was a time not long ago when it was considered a bonus to be a woman candidate as we were lacking in that representation on the Town Council and other elected positions.

“It is so unfortunate that every election cycle brings out very unkind behavior in some form, which is not indicative of our Gilbert culture,” Tilque continued. “You can scan Gilbert’s horizon and find many strong, talented and impactful women leading organizations, public offices and businesses.”

Noting Gilbert has had council members and a former mayor who are women, Tilque also said, “Based on our history, I feel it would be unfair for others to characterize Gilbert’s culture based on the negative actions of a few.”

In her video, Rigler said, “The idea that someone is repeatedly walking around the town with a razor blade and cutting up pictures of my face, I find to be violent and unsettling.”

Though the same thing has happened with Lindblom’s signs, Rigler said, “I’m a single young female. As a society, we claim we want to see more of us involved stepping out and stepping up. I completely understand like other young women just wouldn’t risk it. I haven’t attacked one person in this race. I stood up with my head, held high and told people about my beliefs, my policies, and my position’s sure this is a political race and people have differing views.

“I welcome policy discussions, ideas about the future of Gilbert and actual debate about issues facing the town. I truly care about our town. So perhaps what saddens me the most about all this negativity is just how unneighborly it is. We are Gilbert and we are simply kinder than this,” Rigler added.

Ray suggested that by getting a Phoenix newspaper to call the attacks sexist, Rigler is raising her exposure by getting additional publicity for her campaign.

“And it’s working,” he said.

But Rigler said, “Some of the attacks, I believe, have been extremely misogynistic. In addition to that, some of the people behind them are quite frankly, in my opinion, sociopaths. Having dealt with stalkers before, I know the attributes well. Stalkers and harassers are similar in many ways. Honestly, my parents are just absolutely sick with worry for my safety and I do believe that is a bigger fear for women in the public eye than men – although violence can occur to anyone, obviously. I’m trying not to be paranoid but I also know it is just smart to have my guard up.”