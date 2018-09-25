Phoenix Children’s Sports Medicine program is opening a sports physical therapy clinic at 3530 S. Val Vista Drive, Gilbert, specifically aimed at patients as young as 4. It is the first Arizona sports physical therapy clinic designed for pediatric and young adult populations. The facility will offer everything from return-to-sports readiness care, to cupping and dry needling.

“Young athletes are still growing and need clinical-professional expertise from physical therapists who understand how injuries differ in children and teens from similar conditions in adults,” said Dr. Kristina Wilson, medical director of sports medicine at Phoenix Children’s.

Nationally recognized sports medicine physicians from Phoenix Children’s Center for Pediatric Orthopedics will provide clinical oversite, and Phoenix Children’s physical therapists will manage care.

Orthopedic clinicians from Phoenix Children’s have worked for years with East Valley high school athletic teams to provide professional medical support on and off the field. The new clinic will offer collaboration with high school and collegiate athletic trainers, youth and club coaches, and parents and families to provide patients with a continuum of care.

Patients will also have access to professional-grade equipment and services only previously available to professional athletes including anti-gravity treadmills, tool augmented soft tissue, motion analysis and more.

Information: 602-933-7778 or phoenixchildrens.org/sportspt.