Cobblestone Auto Spa, with facilities across the East Valley, is donating nearly $24,000 to Treasures 4 Teachers, which provides classroom support to Arizona’s educators. The donation caps a six-week fundraiser organized by Cobblestone at all of its shops, in which it earmarked a portion of proceeds from every sale of its “Buy Four, Get Two” car-wash booklet.

“We knew that our clients support education, and we knew they would feel good about giving back to the state’s teachers. And, they didn’t disappoint,” said Tuck Bettin, Cobblestone general manager. “We are hopeful that this donation will alleviate a portion of the financial burden teachers too often face in the classroom.”

Cobblestone’s donations will go toward Treasures 4 Teachers’ scholarship fund, which covers the $35 annual membership fee to educators to access supplies. Educators may peruse supplies for special projects or for everyday classroom needs without the financial burden that comes with purchasing them at a retailer.

The donation is particularly critical now because many educators struggle to afford the membership fee.