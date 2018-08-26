GSN News Staff

If weighing in on key statewide and Town Council elections isn’t enough, Gilbert voters on Tuesday will be settling some competitive intra-party struggles for nominations in most East Valley legislative districts – including the two covering Gilbert.

The battling is fiercest among Republicans, where incumbents in most East Valley districts, including LD12 and LD17, face challengers to a spot on the November ballot.

These races are critical in some cases because Republican registration in some of these districts is so much higher than the Democrats’ that the winners this week likely can plan on coasting to another term.

The wild card in that, however, is whether Democratic candidates can court enough independents over some of the more controversial statewide issues, particularly funding for public education.

Voters in Mesa, Chandler and Gilbert all have choices if they’re voting in Republican primaries in these districts, though Democrats have decisions to make in a couple of them.

Voters are nominating two candidates for the House and one for the Senate in all districts.

LD 12

In the State Senate race in LD12, which covers most of Gilbert, incumbent Sen. Eddie Farnsworth faces a challenge from Jimmy Lindblom for the right to face Democrat Elizabeth Brown in the fall.

In the State House, both major parties have contests. Incumbent representatives Travis Grantham and Warren Petersen are competing with Blake Sacha and Nick Myers for the Republican nominations while Democrats must resolve three-way race for two spots among Joe Bisaccia, D.J. Rothans and Lynsey Robinson.

LD17

LD17, which covers a portion of western Gilbert, offers one of the more interesting political landscapes because of a powerful legislator and his mother – though they’re not facing each other.

In the Senate, House Speaker J.D. Mesnard has clear sailing into the fall campaign, when he will be battling with Chandler Democrat Steve Weichert to replace retiring Sen. Steve Yarbrough.

Because Mesnard is termed out of his House seat, his mother, former Chandler Councillman Nora Ellen, is trying to replace him in a three-way battle with incumbent Jeff Weninger and Julie Willoughby.

The two winners will be facing only one Democrat in the fall.

LD16

In this district, which covers east Mesa, incumbent Sen. David Farnsworth is facing a challenge from San Tan Valley Realtor Michael Hernandez while Democrat Benjamin Carmitchel of Apache Junction can breathe easy till the fall campaign starts.

In the House, five Republicans are tussling for two nominations. They include incumbent Rep. Kelly Townsend, John Fillmore, Lisa Godzich, Bonnie Hickman, Stephen Kridler and Tara Phelps.

Only one Democrat is running.

LD 18

In a district that includes Ahwatukee and parts of Chandler, Tempe and Mesa, the Senate race already is set. It’s a rematch of the 2016 contest between incumbent Democrat Sean Bowie and commercial airline pilot Frank Schmuck.

The real battle is in both Republican and Democratic camps where incumbents face challenges.

Republican incumbent Jill Norgaard is facing off with onetime Tempe legislator Greg Patterson, Chandler businesswoman Farhana Shifa and Don Hawker of Tempe.

Democratic incumbent Mitzi Epstein also faces a contest against Jennifer Jermaine, a self-employed Chandler consultant to nonprofits and LaDawn Stuben, a Chandler resident who is executive baker at the Liberty Market in Gilbert.

LD 25

There is no primary for either the Senate or House seats in this district, which covers west Mesa.

A Republican primary contest for Senate race dissolved early this summer after incumbent Sen. Bob Worsley abruptly withdrew and endorsed his challenger, Tyler Pace, who will take on Democrat Kathy Mohr-Almeida in the fall.

Incumbent Republicans Russell Bowers and Michelle Udall face a challenge from Marlene Hinton while only one Democrat filed for the primary.