By Cecilia Chan, GSN Managing Editor

The owner of a Gilbert wedding venue is throwing in the towel after his request to sell alcohol was shot down.

Town Council voted 6-1 last week to overturn the Planning Commission’s approval of Elegant Barn’s bid to serve alcohol through a licensed third-party vendor during certain hours.

“I’m going to close the business and turn it into an Airbnb,” said owner Dennis Elliott. “They don’t want me to be a wedding venue.”

That means, attorney Adam Buck said, that his clients will turn the venue into a “short-term vacation rental party house.”

It will go from a controlled atmosphere to no alcohol restriction for a bed and breakfast, he said, citing a news article that listed problems that communities have had with these temporary vacation rentals such as public intoxication and loud music.

“This is not what the Elliotts want to do,” Buck said. “Theywant to run a wedding venue with restrictions. My last point is you can trust the Elliotts. They’ve had 250 events and one parking issue.”

The banquet facility near Greenfield Road and Houston Avenue features a 3,500-square-foot barn used for weddings and other celebrations and is located on 1.1 acres zoned for single-family homes.

The Elliotts’ request to serve alcohol upset nearby homeowners who voiced their concerns of their children’s safety with inebriated drivers and increased traffic in the neighborhood.

Elliott said he now will shut down once he has fulfilled his bookings. He questioned why the Council would have opted to prevent him from serving alcohol in a controlled environment verses having a vocational rental where there are no stipulations about the use of alcohol.

Buck said when the Elliotts retired, it was their dream to operate a wedding venue with their daughter. When the Mesa couple pursued the venture and there was neighborhood opposition, they met with the residents and made concessions to alleviate their concerns, Buck said.

The couple spent $100,000 for costs such as paving 250 feet of Houston Avenue, adding insulation to the barn to reduce noise and not having live music, he added.

The couple initially agreed not to serve alcohol in order to get neighborhood support of their conditional use permit but that decision is now costing their business, according to Buck.

“For the past five years, it’s been a non-alcohol wedding reception venue, which is not commercially viable,” Buck said.

Elegant Barn also is facing increasing competition from six new wedding venues in Mesa, Gilbert and Apache Junction that can serve alcohol, Buck said.

“Lesson learned is nearly 60 percent of customers want to celebrate with alcohol,” he said.

He presented figures showing 57 percent of potential customers of Elegant Barn in 2017 call the alcohol ban a deal breaker – up from 49 percent in 2016.

Buck said the venue is losing events. When Elegant Barn opened in 2014, it booked 46 events; 79 events in 2015; 71 events in 2016 and 37 events for 2018, he said.

In first two years, the venue didn’t generate income because the Elliotts were putting money into it and it wasn’t until 2016 that they saw a net income of $45,000, Buck said. In 2017, the net income dropped to $27,000 and for 2018, the venue will see a $36,000 loss, he added.

Buck said the Elliotts aggressively self-regulate their business.

“Give them the opportunity to show you alcohol can be served responsibly at a wedding venue,” he asked Council.

Mayor Jenn Daniels said she’s received hundreds of emails on the issue, and limited opponents and supporters of the Elegant Barn’s request to 10 minutes for each side to present their case. The Planning Commission hearing in August took over two hours as speakers lined up to talk about the proposal.

Six people spoke against the serving of alcohol at the Council meeting, including Melea Wheeler, who said the Elliotts keep changing the terms on the use permit.

“We can no longer trust the Elliotts,” Wheeler said, noting it was the couple who chose not to serve alcohol in order to get neighborhood support for their business.

Sheri Schmeckpeper said the community is one where children play in the front yard and throwing alcohol in the mix will change the character of the neighborhood.

Six people spoke in favor of the proposal, including Gilbert Chamber of Commerce CEO Kathy Tilque, who said Elegant Barn is a good business. She hoped some sort of compromise could be worked out.

The Elliotts’ daughter, Christiana Hammond, who works at the venue, said events there are heavily policed to make sure there are no violations and that the facility should be viewed as an asset to the neighborhood.

“We don’t want to disturb the community,” she said. “They treat us like careless, greedy jerks…and overlook our accomplishments.”

Councilman Victor Petersen was the sole supporter of the Elliotts’ request.

He said a conditional use permit is basically a use by right as long as all the conditions are met. “If we believe they meet the findings, we are obligated to approve,” he said.

He said two of the findings were easily met: the proposed use conforms to the General Plan and the Zoning Code.

The two other findings are harder to prove, he said. They are that the proposed use is detrimental to the health, safety or general welfare of people living or working in the vicinity and that it would not unreasonably interfere with the use and enjoyment of nearby properties.

That said, he referenced a letter from a couple who lived right next door to the venue who had taken a neutral position.

Louis and Doris Ramirez stated they have observed how the Elliotts operated their business and applauded their efforts in keeping the traffic and guests in control. They also said the venue has not impacted them at all.

Councilman Scott Anderson was concerned him about the risk and liability.

If an incident were to occur because alcohol was served, not only would the venue owners and the licensed server be held liable but the town as well because lawyers always go after those with deep pockets, he said.

Councilman Jared Taylor reminded his peers the Commission’s vote was split, 4-3 on the request to serve alcohol.

Just because the Elegant Barn has had no incidents in the past, doesn’t mean it won’t have problems in the future with the influence of alcohol, he said.

Daniels said that with so many stipulations and conditions in the use permit, it makes it difficult to enforce.