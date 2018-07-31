You’ll soon see crossing guards in school zones, and it is important for those on both sides of the hand-held stop signs to know the rules.

As thousands of children in the East Valley return to school, many of the people who make sure they get there safely will take part in regional crossing-guard training workshops, including a session 9 a.m.-noon Thursday, Aug. 2, at Dobson High’s North Lobby Auditorium, 1501 W. Guadalupe Road in Mesa.

All K-8 schools may use the workshops to train their crossing guards but the responsibility remains with each school for hiring, training, and defining when and where crossing guards are on duty.

Those interested in participating in the training must preregister in coordination with their school district.

Information and registration forms are available at the MAG Safe Routes to School website, srts.azmag.gov. Many districts have trouble filling the slots and interested persons should contact their local district headquarters.