By eric newman

GSN Staff Writer

In just her first Division I high school state swimming championships, Mountain View freshman Emma Becker showed Saturday that she will be a force for years to come.

Becker won gold in two events, the 100-yard breaststroke and 200-yard individual medley, out-racing older competitors at Skyline Aquatic Center in Mesa.

The team favorites dominated the Division I meet. The winning teams – Chaparral for the girls and Brophy Prep for the boys –won handily. In boys, East Valley schools Mountain View, Basha and Corona del Sol took 3-4-5. In girls, Mountain View, Red Mountain and Highland placed 3-4-5.

In Division II, the Campo Verde boys placed fourth and the girls third. In Division III, the Seton Catholic boys were fourth, the girls third.

Including the two by Becker, East Valley swimmers earned gold medals in seven events in Division I.

The top seed in the breaststroke, Becker posted the only sub-30-second first lap and won by nearly 1.5 seconds in 1 minute, 3.27 seconds.

In the medley, Becker knew she had an advantage in the breaststroke and freestyle strokes to end the race. When she got a great start off the block and kept herself in the mix through the first two strokes, she used her breaststroke strength to take a lead she would not give up and won in 2:02.83.

“It feels really good,” Becker said after the medley, “I wasn’t too nervous because we all kind of just came out and were having fun beforehand. But, I’m just happy with the way I swam.”

Mountain View coach Glen Coy wasn’t surprised that the youngster came through.

“I’ve been telling her she could do it. We knew if she took the backstroke a little more serious and got a lead she could close it out, so it was just great to see,” Coy said.

Though in her first state meet for her school, Becker and other Mountain View swimmers compete in state and national meets with club teams, so championship-level pressure is nothing new, even for a freshman.

“All the swimmers do so much all year, like the sectionals or the individual state meets, that they are used to the big crowds and all that. I’m really proud of how she and the others have handled it,” Coy said.

Like Becker, Desert Ridge sophomore Essias Smith beat more- experienced competitors for his gold medal. He shaved 0.72 seconds off his preliminary time, and his 49.38 in the 100-yard butterfly was the only time under 50 seconds.

“This is my favorite stroke,” Smith said. “I really don’t even look to see where everyone else is. I just kind of put my head down and went as hard as I could, and it worked out.”

The pool was kind to Mesa competitors in the 100-yard butterfly, as Westwood senior Natalie Crisci won the girls’ race in 55.31.

Having competed in the event for four years, she said the girls who knocked her off the top spot on the podium in seasons past have graduated. This was her year. In her final race for the Warriors, she got off fast and willed herself to the top.

“I know you’re really not supposed to pay attention to all the other swimmers around you, but I definitely was,” Crisci said. “The last 25 yards at the end was really ugly, and my stroke was terrible, but I just wanted it so bad.”

Many top East Valley swimmers compete with and against each other all off season on club teams comprising athletes from several schools. If the Mesa swimmers can’t win themselves, they want to see their friends succeed.

“So many of us know each other, so it’s fun to get here and see your friends doing well from other schools, too,” Smith said. “We all want to win, but we’re rooting for each other, too.”