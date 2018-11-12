By CONNOR DZIAWURA

GET OUT Writer

It’s an experience that Desert Botanical Garden executive director Ken Schutz describes as “mesmerizing” and “psychedelic.” Electric Desert, by visual artist Ricardo Rivera, is juicing up garden visitors.

“It’s just extraordinary,” Schutz said. “It’s 3-D mapping and it’s sort of Peter Max-ish in terms of its colors and shape and the way it changes.

“Everything we do we hope is different and helps people see nature in a different way. In the case of this one, I think it’s because the technology uses our plants as the movie screen.”

Electric Desert was unveiled in October and runs through May 12. The rain-or-shine installation is sponsored by APS, Chase Private Client, The Steele Foundation, the Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture, American Airlines and the Tempe Tourism Office. Doors open at 6 p.m. It is recommended to be viewed after dark.

Designed by Rivera and his Klip Collective, the light and sound experience combines Desert Botanical Garden’s plant life with the artists’ projection-mapping and original music.

“You really have to go there and see it to really understand what it is, the nuance of it,” Rivera said. “There’s seven distinct areas of pieces, if you will, that people traverse through and explore. Some are big, some are small, some are to be taken from afar, some are to be walked through.”

Upon arriving at the garden, guests will see Neon Overture, a mesmerizing barrel-cactus display that gives visitors a taste of what’s in store.

Farther into the garden, the Desert Discovery Loop Trail takes guests to Locations 2, 3 and 4. Location 2, Cacti Synesthesia, lights up the Sybil B. Harrington Cactus Gallery, while the ambiance of Location 3, Succulent Chlorata, washes over the worldwide plants that comprise the adjacent Sybil B. Harrington Succulent Gallery. Location 4, the Infinity Crystal, serves as a centerpiece between the two.

After continuing down the Desert Discovery Loop Trail toward the Kitchell Family Heritage Garden, visitors will find Location 5, Swhorl, where pulsing, rhythmic music and hypnotic lighting emanate.

Farther back, visitors of Ullman Terrace can set their sights upon Location 6, Desert Chorale, and maybe even grab a bite to eat at the Patio Café. Colorful patterns and dancing, dazzling lights blast across the butte, which can be viewed from afar throughout the garden.

A bit east, the seventh and final site-specific location, Sonoran Passage, is accessible from the Sonoran Desert Nature Loop Trail, where guests can see the butte light up.

Schutz was inspired to bring Electric Desert to Desert Botanical Garden when he saw a previous Klip Collective garden installation, Nightscape, at Longwood Gardens in Philadelphia.

“I fell in love with it as soon as I saw it,” Schutz said. “I watched the audiences at Longwood respond to it. They just loved it. People lingered and just really enjoyed it and ‘ooh-ed’ and ‘aah-ed’ all the way through the exhibits. I thought this is one I’d really like to bring to the garden.”

The Botanical Garden take is a different beast. Rivera said they up the bar each time an installation of this magnitude is constructed.

“There are similarities, meaning there are techniques and modalities that I’ve kind of garnered. Certain plants do different things based on those textures, et cetera,” Rivera said. “But they’re site-specific pieces. This is very different than Nightscape and I’m very excited about it because Nightscape was very successful.”

Rivera considers it to be collaboration between him and the garden’s plants.

“What’s being projected onto theplants is calculated in the sense that we planned for it and certain characteristics of the form of these plants,” he said. “Not only the color, but their form is reflected in how the projected content manifests itself.

“There’s definitely something that happens between what I’m projecting and then when it actually hits the three-dimensional form. All of these beautiful, chaotic moments kind of explode and happen.”

Though the lights will be the focus for Desert Botanical Garden guests, through ambient soundscapes, meditative pieces and rhythm pulsations set to dancing displays, the music is essential.

“The sound is a very big part of our work and it’s a very big part of this installation,” Rivera said. “It’s mostly an abstract experiential journey, if you will. The music is really the backbone to the entire show. It’s everywhere.”

Klip Collective was founded in 2003. The Philadelphia-based experiential video shop uses virtual reality, projection mapping, storytelling and soundscapes for its projects. It has done work for W Hotels, Target and Nike and projects in St. Petersburg, Moscow, Canada and Mexico, Rivera said.

“What’s so cool about 3-D mapping is before (Rivera) creates any images to project, he comes and maps the parts of the garden where he will be showing the movies and then that becomes the movie screen,” Schutz said. “So, our plants, even though it’s dark, are front and center throughout the entire show.

“You may have been to the garden 100 times before, but you would never have seen it like this. It feels familiar and very different at the same time.”

As fall rolls into winter, Electric Desert will cross paths with the garden’s annual Las Noches de las Luminarias, Dec. 1 through Dec. 23, and Dec. 26 through Dec. 31. Schutz calls it “two for the price of one.”