By Cecilia Chan, GSN Managing Editor

What a difference a month made for a developer and residents who hit a gridlock over 222 townhouses planned for 19 acres at the southwest corner of Lindsay Road and Layton Lake.

Unlike the Planning Commission meeting in September, there were no angry residents at last week’s hearing to speak out against the proposed Mosaic at Layton Lakes development for its density.

“The New Home Co. is excited to bring the project forward to the town of Gilbert,” said attorney Cameron Carter, representing the developer. “We worked very hard with neighbors last month to accommodate what we could.”

Planning commissioners last month postponed action on the proposed development to last week, giving both sides time to work out their disagreements.

Senior Planner Nathan Williams said the two sides met Sept. 25, where residents wanted seven changes. The New Home Co. has agreed to four of the requests.

The developer has eliminated mesquite trees on the site and instead will use live oak and pistache trees, Williams said.

Also, the partial view wall along Layton Lakes Boulevard will be two-inch wrought iron on four feet of concrete block instead of the previously proposed four feet of wrought iron and two feet of concrete block.

The developer also agreed to add more turf, 4,500 square feet more, to the open space area at the northeast corner of the site at Lindsay Road and Layton Lakes Boulevard. That open space could later become a park or area for dog walking.

And, seven more on-street parking for guests has been added, bringing the total to 73, when the town required 56.

The developer, however, did not relocate the trash compactor, add more visual appeal to the main entry gate from Layton Lakes Boulevard or add a recycling component to the development.

Commissioners praised the developer for listening to neighbors and residents for getting involved as they cast a 6-0 vote to approve the preliminary plat, open space plan and building elevations and floor plans.

“I’m very excited about the project,” Vice Chairman Carl Bloomfield said.

Carter after the hearing said a final plat still needs to go before Town Council in the next few months. Once the developer garners the approval, groundbreaking is expected to begin soon after, he said.

Also, before the developer is issued its first building permit, it would need to give $15,000 to the town for the cost of a traffic signal at the intersection of south Lindsey Road and south Layton Lakes Boulevard.

The site is one of two remaining undeveloped parcels in the Layton Lakes planned area development. The master-planned lake community is located in Gilbert and Chandler.

The original proposal for the parcel in 2017 was for single-family homes, but the developer decided the project was not viable and elected to go with the zoning already in place, which is 12 dwelling units per acre.

The density proposed for Mosaic at Layton Lakes is 11.6 dwelling units per acre.

The proposed development calls for 62 buildings, having three to four units each.

Each townhouse comes with a two-car garage with guest parking provided by a combination of on-street parallel parking and 90-One overall trash compactor is proposed in the northeastern portion of the site with valet trash service provided for all residents.

Other amenities include a community swimming pool, a shaded tot lot and open space.