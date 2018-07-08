If you’ve been waiting to clear your library fines for overdue books, now’s your chance. The Maricopa County Library District, which operates two libraries in Gilbert, is bringing back its Food for Fines program.

But hurry. It ends Sunday, July 15.

The program allows library customers to bring non-perishable food items to any MCLD library. One item equals $2 in waived fines. There is a $50 maximum per account.

Items such as peanut butter and jelly, macaroni and cheese, tuna fish, cereal and canned vegetables are in high demand. Check with your local food pantry to see if it has specific non-perishable food needs. The library district sends all East Valley donations to food pantries directly in the region.

Last year, the library district waived $36,000 in fines in this program.

The offer is valid at only Maricopa County Library District facilities. In Gilbert, that includes Perry Library, 1965 E. Queen Creek Road, and Southeast Regional Library, 775 N. Greenfield Road.